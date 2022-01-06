Unsatisfied with the Articles of Confederation, James Madison pushed for a constitutional convention. He wrote most of the constitution but some of his ideas were considered too radical to include in the document. After the Constitution passed, Madison proposed twelve amendments. Ten passed and formed the Bill of Rights. In 1982, a 20-year-old Texas college student, Greg Watson, made a campaign to pass Madison’s amendment limiting congressional pay raises. He had made a “C” on a college term paper proposing the idea and sought public vindication of his views. In 1992, 202 years after it was proposed, it passed. Guam is too politically lazy to adopt a constitution. This point puts us in the small child category among U.S. territories.
If I could make 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, I would suggest the following:
First, only U.S. citizens can vote. Some U.S. jurisdictions have diluted voting rights.
Second, candidates for president must submit to a full physical at least six months before the election. The results must be made public.
Third, women are women. The impact on women’s sports and women’s rights has reached a critical point where the obvious needs to be stated.
Fourth, the U.S. should recognize integrated territories. Each integrated territory should have at least one electoral vote for president, one senator and one member of the House of Representatives.
Fifth, all voters must be verified. The U.S. must maintain a national voting registry to prevent persons from voting in multiple jurisdictions.
Sixth, all persons who enter the United States illegally must go through a formal legal process to remain in the United States. All persons entering the U.S. illegally must be deported.
Seventh, all persons convicted of felonies shall be put on a national registry. Felons may not move to another U.S. state or jurisdiction unless the receiving state agrees.
Eighth, there is to be no discrimination based on race or color. This is another point where the obvious must be stated.
Ninth, U.S. citizenship shall be automatically granted to persons at birth only if one or both parents are citizens of the United States.
Tenth, the 22nd Amendment, limiting the number of terms a president may serve, shall be repealed.
Eleventh, a majority of state governors shall be allowed to invoke the 25th Amendment. Currently, only the vice president and cabinet have the power to refer the president for congressional review.
Twelfth, the age of majority in the United States shall be 18. While the 26th Amendment made the voting age 18, other rights and privileges vary between states.
If I am doing my job right, one or more of the ideas I stated above will have made you mad. My main advice to you is write a letter to the editor and state your views. Back and forth discussion is at the heart of democracy and political speech is at the heart of our society. By the way, people argue with me all the time. If you don’t like it, pass a Guam Constitution and bar Irish people from the island.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.