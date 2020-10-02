“A kiss is just a kiss” (as the song goes) and a hug is just a hug, right? Wrong! Kisses and hugs are culturally conditioned. We have customs dictating who gets hugged and when. So, don’t expect in England or Vietnam or Fiji what you might find in Spain. That’s part of what we call culture.
The same goes for far more serious actions like suicide.
What would motivate a person to take his or her own life? It depends on just what people you’re talking about. Japanese and Chinese might take the final step if they see their life as ruined – for instance, if they failed the national entrance exam into college, or if their business failed and they were left without money. Personal failure, we might say. Romeo and Juliet did the deed because they thought they were doomed to live without one another’s love. Frustrated love, we could call it. We hear of many Americans taking their own lives because of chronic depression. Mental problems might be the easy explanation.
What about Pacific Islanders? Financial bankruptcy and shame at not passing qualifying exams won’t push a person to that desperate measure. Frustrated love might do so, but not so often and hardly ever with women. What, then, will push the person to the brink? That’s where culture comes into play. What defines the person most deeply? What makes the individual most vulnerable when the core of his life is threatened? In the case of Micronesians (and I can speak with some confidence here), the foundational value is the love link with the family. If that love link is somehow perceived to be broken – as when I’m not getting my due from my parents, or when an older brother no longer treats me as one of the family – it’s time to begin the suicide watch.
But things change over time, of course. Facebook and the rise of the internet may increase the risks for young people today. Shame at harmful postings may have become a larger factor in suicide in recent years. Other kinds of tribulation may arise that endanger what is commonly called “self-esteem” these days. After all, cultures do change.
Still, let’s not make the mistake of assuming that there is a universal cause for suicide, when we should be aware it is a culturally conditioned act. Suicide rates are far lower in the Philippines and in Ireland than anywhere else. In certain parts of Asia, young married women are far more at risk than any other group. Among Aleutians, it has been the old who were most liable to take their own lives. In the U.S., too, the risk of suicide increased with age – at least until recently. But in the Pacific the danger is primarily among the young males, even teenagers. Then there are the typical reasons for suicide in each place, which vary greatly and are far more distinctive than you might imagine.
Treat suicide as a disease if you must, but be aware that it is not, like heart attack or stroke, just an illness that is independent of social circumstances. (Actually, even those diseases have contributing causes that are culturally linked. Think of the social factors that play into what and how much people in different societies eat.)
People here on Guam take pride in regarding themselves as island people. Most of them easily recognize the cultural uniqueness of their home. They would laughingly dismiss any attempt to classify themselves as simply mainland Americans. Right they are. Yet, for some reason, when dealing with social problems – not just suicide, but also domestic violence and family abuse – we forget about that unique cultural element. “Just take the packaged medicine that is offered and all will be well,” I seem to hear people saying.
We hear a lot about taking measures to prevent suicide, especially during these lockdown times. We attribute suicide to a universal affliction, forgetting that it has a cultural dimension that can be neglected only at the peril of those we are supposed to be serving. Understanding the cultural factor sharpens our tools for dealing more effectively with the suicide problem.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.