The school year of our discontent has ended. A new school year is about to begin. The negative impact on educational outcomes due to COVID-19 looms large. Every student has experienced learning loss. Students from book-poor homes will have the hardest time reengaging, especially if the summer break was not used as an opportunity for recovering loss and sprinting forward in preparing for the new school year.
Eric Chong, my friend and colleague, engaged me in making a difference in the life of one of his students, who had shared his eagerness to excel in high school and college. The challenge? He didn’t know how to use the summer break as an advantage to achieve his goal.
We considered options and communicated with the excited high school junior. Together, the three of us hatched a plan of action. A key factor had to do with addressing the "effects of summer," which tended to yield learning loss. Building authentic literacy would have to become a priority in the student’s quest to be the best.
We surmised that other students were in the same boat. The list grew. Eric and I determined to provide the willing learners with mentoring-driven literacy skills for becoming smarter and better prepared. Our mentoring team was made up of two adults and five students. Amazing things happened during the 10 weeks that followed. I offer our literacy-driven mentoring adventure as a best practice.
The young people made it their business to show up once a week for 10 weeks ready to participate with two adults in virtual meetings for mentoring to excel in school and in life. Over the summer, our mentees became autonomous learners. They now understand how to define authentic literacy and the essential steps needed for crossing from orality to literacy. Best of all, they realize that their transformation from working-class hourly wage earners to becoming accomplished professionals, is in their hands to decide.
Think about it. Restrictions were lifted and students could finally get together with their peers. Yet, these four decided to defer gratification for the purpose of growing their intelligence and skills. The hard work of reading, defining, reflecting, writing and conversing about the meaning of what was understood in the process, became a priority over other traditional fun agendas.
We used my book, "Winning the Future Through Education: One Step at a Time," as our textbook. I wrote the book as a road map for students from book-poor homes who wanted to go from poverty to the professions via education. Authentic literacy skills are essential to achieve that goal. Each chapter focuses on turning a bad study habit into a good practice. Chapters conclude with a personal testimonial on how people have transformed bad study habits into good ones.
Authentic literacy skills include reading and understanding the words used by accomplished professionals. Mentees worked with a read-aloud partner. They had to write a reflection on what they learned from each chapter. Before submitting their reflections, they had to work with someone who could provide editorial assistance. They also had to demonstrate their understanding of new vocabulary words and lessons learned in their written reflections. Lastly, they examined their own behavior and identified what they had to stop doing so that they would not be derailed in their journey to the head of the class.
At each session, mentees shared the three to five important lessons learned from the assigned chapter. They identified new words that they would work at incorporating into speaking and writing. Case studies had to be discussed in terms of which portion resonated with them and why. Each student engaged in multiple levels of “meaning making.” We will share their reflections in a future column to showcase the level of learning that a short-term intervention in the summer can yield.
The learning losses that our students have experienced due to COVID have compounded the already staggering losses which have accumulated over pre-pandemic years. Recovery is a monumental task to be sure, but small steps forward can provide the momentum that triggers significant advancement. Literacy-driven mentoring is a great way to grow authentic literacy skills, bridge the achievement gap and strengthen grade-level proficiencies in our students.