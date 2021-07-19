Sixteen months ago — against my wishes — a young person in my household rescued a litter of five puppies near Marbo Cave.
“I told you ‘NO,'” I said when they showed up.
“You would have done it, Mom.”
“That’s irrelevant. I told YOU ‘no.'”
Somehow it fell to me to deal with the dogs. I got them well and found four of them homes.
Against my better judgment, the fifth — Marbo — stayed.
Marbo was the cute one — she was smaller than the rest and had long hair. In fact, I suspected she was not actually part of the litter, because she was so different from the others.
At first, Marbo reminded me of a Yorkie. But as she grew, she showed Corgi heritage — she turned into an authentic “short-legged Southern Marianas Sporting Dog.”
For her short legs, she runs unbelievably fast. But we had to quell her enthusiasm for running when she started bringing home footwear from a neighbor’s house. She earned herself a chain when outside.
A few months ago, while stuck on the chain, Marbo garnered the affections of one of the neighborhood Don Juans.
And last month, she delivered nine pups. One never took a breath and one died suddenly the next day, so now there are seven very active, yipping and nipping critters on my back lanai.
Of the seven, six are mostly black, one is brown; four have long hair, three short; five are females.
Oh, yes, they’re cute.
But someday in the not-too-distant future, they’ll grow into island mutts, maybe better looking than most. Maybe not.
This island does not need seven more dogs. I should have taken care of the situation early, but did not take the time.
Now I must make sure these seven are healthy for the families I must find to adopt them.
Sigh.
When my plans for my summer were canceled by the FDA, I knew God was keeping me here for a reason. First, it was unexpected nasal surgery; then the puppies, who were born days before my horse died. Last week, my son moved stateside.
It’s truly a case of “the mind of man plans his way, but the LORD directs his steps (Prov. 16:9).”
And while I don’t know what is in store for the rest of the summer, I can have confidence because God is watching my steps.
Especially when I walk on the lanai.