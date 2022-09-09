While COVID-19 caused an unprecedented disastrous impact around the globe, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article, written by physicians and scholars from New York, on Nov. 5, 2020, emphasizing, “We should recognize the integral work of (Community Health Workers) in supporting patients and communities, including the critical role they have played as front-line team members during the pandemic. Now is the time for payers and health care systems to take action to invest in a sustainable CHW workforce.”
Taiwan’s success in the early pandemic response justified the New Yorkers’ statement above.
While the novel coronavirus was emerging in China’s Wuhan city, there were actually around 20 direct flights a week between Wuhan and Taipei. The virus could easily get to Taiwan and rapidly spread within communities. However, it was flu season. Many Taiwanese, especially those who live in the crowded cities, were promptly wearing a mask as usual during the season.
Taiwan’s well-established CHW system was also reminding people to thoroughly practice personal hygiene for flu prevention at that time. It is one of the most important reasons why Taiwan, an island nation being so close to the origin of the virus, did not suffer from COVID-19 as much as other countries did at the early stage of the pandemic.
It is worth it to notice that Taiwan established its CHW system a long time before COVID-19 hit the world.
Taiwan’s CHWs worked hard to reduce polio cases in '70s and '80s. CHWs have been trying their best to regularly visit tuberculosis patients in every community and village around Taiwan to make sure patients followed the instructions of taking pills. CHWs always help people eliminate mosquito breeding sites every summer to prevent dengue fever.
In addition, Taiwan’s CHWs not only work for government agencies, many hospitals also have their community health department and many community-based nonprofit organizations hire CHWs as well. The CHW system is also one of the main reasons why Taiwan could mitigate the impact caused by the enterovirus 71 epidemic in 1998 and SARS in 2003.
As a public health professional, I am working with Taiwan’s National Chung-Hsing University to create a global learning course of community health management to share Taiwan’s success stories with the international community. I am also informed that several Taiwanese digital technology companies are developing telehealth platforms that could help CHWs keep an eye on the health conditions of their clients, making it much easier to bring community health practice up to a new horizon.
In Guam, I am glad to learn that Guam Marianas Training Center has started its Community Healthcare Worker training program.
More importantly, thanks to the support from the government’s Education Stabilization Funds, the training program is free of charge for attendees who are interested in community health work. I believe that it is an important step for developing a state-of-the-art CHW system for our island community.
What I am looking forward to is every mayor's office receiving sufficient budget support to hire at least one CHW to enhance health promotion and public health in the villages. It is not only preparedness for the next public health crisis, but also very important to the island’s preventive measures for chronic diseases, for example, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular dysfunction and mental health issues.
CHWs are front-line public health workers who have a close understanding of the community they serve. This trusting relationship enables them to serve as a liaison between health and social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.
These professionals also build individual and community capacity - by increasing health knowledge and self-sufficiency through a range of activities such as outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support and advocacy.
CHWs can work for government agencies, nonprofit organizations and faith-based groups to provide community organizing, health education, health program enrollment and preventive care services in the field. CHWs can be employed by health facilities and usually have a disease or population-based focus, such as promoting the health of pregnant women or children, improving nutrition, promoting immunization or providing education around a specific health issue, such as diabetes or HIV/AIDS.
While people are paying more attention to health, a considerable number of homeowner associations, property management companies and stakeholders in the hospitality industry may start seeking help from community health professionals as well. The advanced community health practices could promote well-being of the residents and the guests.
I believe that it is what our island community would love to see.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu is the president of Guåhan Global Foundation and senior adviser for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam. The nonprofit foundation strives to promote peace, health and sustainability for Guam and the region through cultural, educational, social and economic activities.