In 1990, my wife Rose and I decided to take my three nephews on a vacation to Huntsville, Alabama, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They were 8, 6 and 5 at the time. I thought that this would be a great opportunity to bond with their new Chinese aunt. Rose took her role seriously and we had a great first day at the Space Center in Huntsville.
When we ate dinner that night, my oldest nephew, Tony, didn’t get the ice cream he wanted. He was pretty upset about this and wanted to go home. I told him he could have ice cream the next day on the ride to Florida, but he continued to whine and he got the other two to want to go home too. Rose and I drove them home and the next day we drove to Disney World without them.
In the last year, I recounted that story to Tony’s teenage children and we all had a good laugh over it. But I did remind Tony that he got exactly what he wanted. Even today he regrets it.
Many of our leaders on Guam are a lot like my young nephew Tony. Instead of working to get big things done, they simply take their toys and go home when they meet even minor resistance. Or they don’t seem to understand things well enough to make progress. Instead they end up having the federal government or the international community making fun of them. Trust me, we are made fun of for this sort of backwardness.
An easy example is the nonsense energy the government spends on political status. To decode this for the general public, political status is simply an excuse for travel junkets by our elected and appointed leaders. Not much else happens, to be frank. It is simple to put an end to the travel gravy train. Just ask the United Nations directly what it thinks of Guam’s political status process. Even after the Davis case, racial restrictions are still in place.
In 1997, there were sweeping promises made by the Legislature that political status would continue to be inclusive of all voters. This simply has not been the case. In my view, in 2022, we should require every political candidate go on the record and state whether they believe in inclusion or not. If candidates don’t believe in allowing all voters to have a voice, we should not vote for those people.
There are any number of ways the government could practice inclusion. By federal law, our government is not supposed to treat its citizens like this. Leaders should know that voters will not vote for them when they act in ways that denies basic civic and voting rights.
It is easy for leaders to correct these things. But they have to take steps to understand fully the things that I am talking about. They should also explore options to better include all voters in civic affairs. I shouldn’t even have to say this.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.