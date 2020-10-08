“Have you ever been treated by a suruhåna?” This was a question I once asked students from a fifth-grade class that I taught. There was silence. Most everyone looked at each other and a few shrugged their shoulders not knowing what my question meant.
“Do any of you know what a suruhåna is? Again, there was no answer. In one class, a student asked, 'is that someone like a witch doctor?' I was aghast and I spent that entire week explaining what the word meant and its significance in CHamoru culture.
A suruhåna was someone who treated people of all ages for ailments that defied remedies and cures from modern “white man’s” medicine. I loosely use the reference of “white man,” because that was what I grew up with, knowing full well that it meant the modern hospital or clinic with a doctor in a white smock and a nurse in a uniform complete with the familiar, neck-hanging stethoscope. There were also charts with written information on the patient, the prescribed pills of varying colors in their tiny bottles, X-rays when needed, shots from a syringe, ointments and other medicines. Many times through a doctor’s continued visits with no relief in sight, a patient winds up being påsmo in a pneumonia-like state. Worried parents would take their child to the services of a suruhåna and, if a patient is an adult, she or he would also seek similar services.
A suruhåna was a woman and a suruhånu was a man. Both are known as herbal healers and massagers. They earned their right to be what they are from the observations and training of an aged elder who has practiced the art of healing for decades on end. From early childhood, they become apprentices. They display an uncanny ability for this art of healing and as they grow, they are brought into the jungle where the herbs are found and they are shown how to harvest them in a timely fashion. They are adept at knowing, identifying, preparing and even applying herbs and poultices for various ailments. They also master the skill of boiling, steaming and deciding dosages of herbal concoctions that are to be taken orally. Simultaneously, the apprentice also learns to detect discomfort of a patient as she or he learns intricate massaging with the ability of feeling out joints, muscles, and aches of the body and organs that require attention.
There are healers that deal with many types of afflictions. They treat everyone when sought after and no one is turned away. Many ailments are too numerous to mention and sometimes they can be serious such as in cancer, diabetes, asthma, insomnia, blood disorders, arthritis, internal organs and sexually transmitted diseases.
I am familiar with the suruhåna because of my childhood. It wasn’t until I began first grade that I experienced my first modern doctor visit at the Susana Hospital in Tamuning. Prior to that, I was treated by Tan Kika’ Råra, a suruhåna that I thought was mean and showed no mercy when she’d begin massaging me and in my feverish state, I’d bite, scratch, pinch, punch, pull her hair, kick, struggle violently, and urinate or defecate on her lap where she’d eventually pinch my nostrils and I’d gulp down a green liquid squeezed from a gauze. I’d swallow, then vomit, then fall fast asleep in her arms.
Hours later, I’d be home and wake up in bed, the fever gone and asking my mother to fetch me something to eat as I was ravenously hungry. I never forgot her and I still went to see her even during my growth in elementary school and on to junior high school although I also went to the hospital or the clinic for white man’s medicine. I stopped fighting her as I grew up and dutifully and obediently grimaced through the aches and pains of massage but I always felt better afterward.
She died when I was in my late teen years and although I’ve resorted to the modern convenience of the hospital and doctors, I followed through with bringing my children for treatment by a suruhåna from infancy to childhood. All my children have benefited from treatment.
Now that I’m an adult, I continue to see suruhånas for åmot tininu and åmot påsmo, poultices and other herbs for my diabetes and that forever painful massage. I’ve always felt better and heal much faster from the services of a suruhåna.
There is value in the skilled ministrations of herbal healers.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.