Trust is tough to earn and easy to lose. People listen to what leaders say and then watch what they do, to see if those two things are consistent. When they’re not, trust is lost.
This week, global communications firm Edelman released its annual survey on trust (Edelman Trust Barometer), reporting: ”Business is the only institution deemed ethical and competent.” Disillusioned by political leaders, more people are turning to business leaders to guide them.
We’ll get to the winners in a moment, but first we look at those who are losing.
Loser No. 1 — Politicians
The majority of people simply don’t trust politicians, even those in their own party of choice. While they’ll never confess that to their political adversaries, clear-thinking people — Republicans and Democrats alike — will admit privately that the elected officials in their party, plus the party itself, fall short when it comes to the trust issue.
Hypocrisy is a term frequently mentioned. We all recognize it, and we know that both sides are guilty — even if most people only call out their opponents for it.
Loser No. 2 — Major media
For Millennials and Gen Z readers, please understand the media wasn’t always as you know it. There was a time when media separated news from opinion, and the latter was clearly labeled. We trusted media to report facts.
Maurice Schweitzer, a professor at the Wharton School, one of the leading business schools in America, said: “We’ve been lied to by those in charge, and media sources are seen as politicized and biased. The result is a lack of quality information and increased divisiveness.”
Conservatives and liberals who struggle to come together on issues, find common ground when it comes to their employers.
While politicians are universally dismissed as untrustworthy, the Edelman survey shows that 61% of Trump voters and 68% of Biden voters say they trust their CEOs.
Business has a big opportunity
Two-thirds of people in the survey believe when government leaders do not address society’s problems, or are busy with their own self-interests, that business leaders should step up and fill the gap.
If you’re a CEO, a senior executive, manager, or business owner, understand the need and the desires of your workers. People are looking for leaders who can help them make sense of the craziness and the disappointment they deal with.
If you help them interpret better and cope better, they’ll want to hear more of what you have to say. What’s the benefit? It draws them closer to the manager, the leader, and the organization.
Be careful
This is not about politics and pushing a candidate or agenda. This is about engaging people in conversations about things they care about it, and providing them with a means of expression.
Your business now can become more meaningful than just being a place where employees swap hours for a paycheck. I know some of you are already doing this, but more need to. People are hungrier than ever for leadership.
Don’t underestimate the potential
Consider that a full-time worker spends about 25% of their total hours each week at a job they need, in an environment they consider to be safe, and with a leader or leaders they already have some degree of trust in.
Managers and business owners already occupy a position of authority. If I work for you and trust you, know you’re willing to listen, and know you’re in my corner — why wouldn’t I want to know how you feel about other issues that concern me?
How to begin
Some managers will be uncomfortable at first. Don’t overthink it. Get people together and start listening. See what ideas and decisions come from that. This is a new chapter in building stronger relationships throughout the organization. Sincerity and a desire to get closer to workers will make up for a few bumps in the road.
If we truly want to change Guam and assure a better future, we need to invite workers to focus more on the positive messages from employers, and less from those in elected office.
Since they already have greater trust in those employers, they’re ready for leadership that can make a big difference in their lives.
If you’re an employer — it’s time for you to step up.
Jerry Roberts helps workers at all levels communicate better. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.