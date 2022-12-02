Many hands make light work. This saying was heard frequently during my tenure as a Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps member. It highlighted the necessity of teamwork and cooperation to achieve our tasks, and we took it to heart. We asked each other for help when we needed it, and we sought to help another if they were struggling with a task. We accomplished our duties by helping each other, whether it was putting together planter boxes, clearing out illegal dumpsites or helping restore the watershed at Ugum.
As we were introduced to the various governmental agencies, community organizations and innovative individuals who are working toward solutions to our island’s sustainability challenges, it became clear. Collective action and a sense of community made work that seemed daunting and overwhelming doable. In this work, we cannot go it alone.
Sustainability needs community. So does our mental health. They are not as unrelated as one may think because healing the planet and healing ourselves cannot be achieved in isolation.
“No man is an island,” as John Donne had written. As social animals, we humans need each other to survive and thrive.
At this point, we have all probably heard about the importance of self-care, of taking care of our mind, body and soul. Self-care is essential in improving our physical and mental health. While the popular view of self-care elicits images of going on relaxing vacations, having a spa day or a massage, or going to the gym, it also extends to practices such as setting boundaries, improving emotional regulation, and implementing healthy coping mechanisms.
In reality, not everyone has equal access and resources for self-care. At times, self-care is not enough. There may be circumstances in which people have a lot of needs that must be met, and therapy and individual effort simply do not cut it. For instance, people cannot merely self-care their way out of homelessness. These circumstances require the assistance of loved ones, school and/or work, or even systems, governments and policies. This is where community care comes in.
Community care refers to actions or services that help the people around us (but also in turn will likely help us, too). Community care at the macro level takes aim at the larger systems and processes that affect our lives. We can help take care of each other at the polls, voting in leaders and policies that we believe will help improve our quality of life and help the most vulnerable in our communities. We can call out injustices, volunteer at soup kitchens or take part in protests fighting for causes we believe in.
Community care, like self-care, doesn’t need to be grand. In fact, it’s better to start small than not at all. It’s taking a neighbor to the doctor’s appointment because the neighbor's car broke down or buying an extra dozen eggs to give to a relative who’s struggling with bills this month.
Community care can also be giving the gift of time, like parents volunteering to chaperone a field trip or students helping classmates struggling with homework. Other acts of collective care don’t need much effort or time. It’s checking in and saying hi to a friend who has gone radio silent on social media or a family member who lives alone. It’s sharing posts to support a loved one’s small business.
In an island where struggles abound, but resources are limited, and access to these resources may not be equitable, community care must accompany self-care to expand the circle of those who heal and progress toward health and well-being, not only as individuals, but also as a people.
Of course, the idea of community care is nothing new. Many of us come from cultures whose ancestors have long recognized the power of collective care in healing. This is simply a gentle reminder that many hearts make life well. And the more we regularly engage in community care the better. Not only do we help others feel good, but we also feel good about ourselves. It sends a powerful and necessary message to our community and to each other: you are not alone.