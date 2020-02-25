Although everyone has a little bit of the seven types of intelligence described in last week’s column, each person has a dominant intelligence type. Students can maximize their learning in school by tailoring their study habits to their type of intelligence. Below are some suggestions:
Linguistic intelligence
Linguistic intelligence is commonly referred to as being "word smart." Students who have linguistic intelligence are very good at understanding and manipulating language, and they love to read, play word games, and write stories.
Study Tips: If you possess linguistic intelligence, take detailed notes when you are reading, and keep a personal journal of what you learn. You might also try creating and using flashcards in order to memorize material.
Logical/mathematical intelligence
Logical/mathematical intelligence is often referred to as being "number smart." Students who are number smart work well with numbers and equations, as well as logic problems.
Study Tips: If you possess a lot of logical/mathematical intelligence, try making charts or graphs of the information you have learned. Classify and categorize your notes when you are studying or organize class materials according to importance to help you stay on task.
Spatial intelligence
People who possess spatial intelligence are often referred to as being "picture smart." Students who have spatial intelligence are excellent when it comes to creativity, art, and drawing. They also learn best when they are able to express their ideas visually.
Study Tips: Spatial learners should make use of their love of pictures when studying. Try creating pictures to represent certain terms or concepts from your class material. Sketch pictures alongside your notes to help you remember ideas, and create graphs and charts to visualize information.
Kinesthetic intelligence
People with kinesthetic intelligence are often referred to as being "body smart." They learn best by doing and love to work with their hands.
Study Tips: If you are body smart, you can learn effectively by acting out concepts from class. Try linking your newly acquired knowledge with real life examples or interact with others when studying.
Musical intelligence
Students who have musical intelligence are "music smart." They can understand the relationship between logic and creativity, particularly when it is manifested as sounds or beats. They also excel when it comes to working with different rhythms.
Study Tips: If you are a musical learner, you can enhance your studying by listening to music when you’re completing your work. You might also try to create rhymes or mnemonics to help you remember important information.
Interpersonal intelligence
People with interpersonal intelligence are "people smart." They enjoy working with others, and know how to express their ideas and opinions effectively. People with interpersonal intelligence relate well to others and enjoy discussing things with family and friends.
Study Tips: If you have interpersonal intelligence, you study best when surrounded by others. You should try joining a study group so you can discuss class material with fellow classmates.
Intrapersonal intelligence
Students who have intrapersonal intelligence are "self smart." They excel when working on their own, and they have the ability to figure things out for themselves.
Study Tips: If you have a lot of intrapersonal intelligence, you may want to focus on studying alone. Find a quiet place without distractions where you can learn effectively. Try keeping personal notes alongside your class materials to help clarify concepts and ideas.
By following these simple tips, your children can focus their time and effort on the types of study activities that are right for them and avoid those that may not yield the best results.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.