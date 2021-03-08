Guam has a very severe methamphetamine problem and it now appears that our law enforcement community also may have a very significant gambling problem as well.
Unfortunately, this all points to a definitive lack of oversight from the top of the government down.
As those of us who have spent our lives in the work of oversight know, even when your thumb rests on the pulse of your organization, problems can sneak in and you won’t know it until they stare you in the face.
However, unlike the large continents that have huge border areas to monitor, Guam is in the unique position of being able to more easily control all ports of entry. Since there really are only three: U.S. Postal Service, sea and air.
The issue is, leadership at the very top of the island as well as the individual leadership at all three ports of entry have to draw a hard line in the sand when it comes to control and enforcement. There can be no exceptions made for anyone for any reason.
There must be a proper application of enough assets made in all three areas to enable those law enforcement personnel working in those areas to deter the entrance of any unlawful drugs or contraband into the island.
That begins with the administration and the various departments it controls and also falls on the shoulders of the Legislature for overall oversight. It also means simultaneously bringing our federal partners into play as well.
Once these three entry areas are locked down, take a look at the possibility of some sort of horizon radar system between Orote and Ritidian points to properly monitor what goes on at sea as well as monitoring our few smaller marinas on island. Again, including our federal partners in this effort.
I can still recall the evening of Dec. 19, 1975, when Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Larry D. Wallace was killed in a Dededo parking lot during a botched operation at the height of the heroin wars on Guam.
During those days, much like today, people died and families were torn apart and destroyed by drugs. Then it was heroin, and today it is "ice."
There was one year during which the heroin dealers were battling for turf when we saw 33 or more homicides on Guam.
It was following those horrible times that I started a "secret witness” program at the Pacific Daily News in an effort to get more people to turn over information that would assist the police in solving crimes.
Witnesses could call a private number in my office that only I could answer and leave some form of personal code. The information was then turned over to the police and if it led to the prosecution and conviction of criminals, they would be given their reward without ever being known personally to anyone.
During that time, I had the good fortune of meeting FBI Special Agent Jerry Van Lanker, who was a pivotal component of the development of the Crime Stoppers program in the U.S. mainland.
At that time the FBI offices were located right next to the PDN offices and Jerry and I would see each other on a regular basis.
Jerry convinced me to change our PDN Secret Witness program into a Guam Crime Stoppers program.
With the help of Guam’s Rotary Clubs and a generous donation from Rotary International, Guam Crime Stoppers of today was born.
Guam Crime Stoppers is a great outlet for providing information to the authorities without revealing who has done so. If you know about a crime and want to help solve it, contact Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.