In 2002, Guam was struck by two serious typhoons. One was in July and the other was in December. I am not going to mention the nonsense names associated with these storms, other than to say Guam should adopt its own list of names and use them. Both storms knocked out power and water at our condo for more than a month.
The storm that struck us in December 2002 was supposed to be a "banana typhoon," meaning the winds were only supposed to be strong enough to blow down banana trees. I looked at the typhoon track and the estimate was that the storm would take a sharp turn to the north before hitting Guam. I told my wife to prepare just like for any other storm: Fill up the cars with gas, get water and canned food. The storm ended up being very bad, but we were prepared.
In the last couple of weeks, all kinds of things have been said in the media about the coronavirus. I was happy to hear that the Guam Medical Association will be holding a forum on it this Sunday. In general, I like to rely on major national and international data websites for information. Most of the national TV news have gone totally overboard on these concerns.
Still much we don't know
It is likely that this new virus will infect people all over the world. It is just a matter of time. But there is still a lot we don't really know about this virus. For example, we may not know really how long it has been around. While it was first reported in December 2019, it may have been present a lot longer than that. It may have been that we simply viewed this as "just another cold or flu" and not the "novel coronavirus."
Among those with this new flu, about four out of five people are affected as if they have a cold. About one in five seek medical care and about 5% require serious medical care. But that is among those who are infected and with symptoms.
What we don't know is how many have been infected but show no symptoms. This is an important statistical point. There are about 59 million people living in Hubei, China, the epicenter of this outbreak. About 68,000 were reported infected there and about 3,000 have died.
This means about one in 868 people were infected at the epicenter area. But this assumes we know the true number who were infected and just thought they had a cold.
The bottom line
If this number is true, and Guam is a comparable case, that might mean 196 people might get infected. About 160 would appear to have the cold or flu. About 40 would be serious cases, with about nine people succumbing to this new virus.
The bottom line is that everyone should wash their hands and limit social behavior. If you get sick, avoid getting others sick.
Prepare, even for banana typhoons. Stay calm and carry on.