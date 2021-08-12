I am a bit of a wrestling snob. I can immediately spot good wrestling when I see it. In junior high school, high school and college, I boxed and wrestled. I have a strong appreciation for these sports. My high school didn’t have a wrestling program because of the resource drain on the football team. Then there was the subtle fear of the basketball and football coaches that their star athletes would get injured wrestling and not be able to participate. Luckily, there was a community program that provided wrestling and other sports.
While I normally watch the Olympics avidly, this year I was not very happy with the Games. There was so much nonsense political noise, I really didn’t want to waste my time. Then, I happened by chance to see Miss Quan Hongchan of China. At just 14 years old, she won the 10-meter diving gold medal and set an Olympic record for diving. Her wonderful effort reminded me of what the Olympics is really about.
I was talking about the Olympics with a friend and he told me to check online for Tamyra Mensah-Stock's female wrestling medal. Tamyra wrestled in the 68-kilogram weight class and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I had never paid very much attention to women’s freestyle wrestling. As I said, I am a bit of a wrestling snob and I don’t waste my time on things online. Right away, I saw Tamyra had extremely good technical skills and even more, her positive personality added to her performance. I was genuinely inspired by her matches and her post-medal interviews. Tamyra is a true Olympic champion.
Like everything else I do in life, I tried to figure out what makes Tamyra’s case stand out so much for me. I came up with about five major points that apply.
First, she has extremely high technical skill levels. All of the moves she made against her opponents were clearly the best moves possible. In wrestling, opponents have to counter and adjust constantly. Tamyra did a wonderful job technically. This was the obvious result of many years of unseen practice.
Second, I was very impressed by Tamyra’s appreciation of her family and friends in her journey. She thanked her family, her husband and her teammates. Her appreciation was genuine and heartfelt.
Third, Tamyra, while humble in many respects, has a very big and positive personality. She has a "can do" spirit that is infectious and the spirit of a true Olympian. Wrestling is one of the best self-defense sports for women and girls and I am sure Tamyra’s enthusiasm will drive this interest.
Fourth, Tamyra loves to sing karaoke. In two of her interviews, she sang Carrie Underwood’s song "The Champion.” I love it when athletes embrace the arts.
Finally, Tamyra is a patriot and she interviewed draped in the U.S. flag. She expressed how much she valued living in the United States and how much she was honored to represent our country.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.