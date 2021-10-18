How many people on Guam have to die from comorbidities associated with COVID-19 before elected officials, this administration, Legislature, village mayors, and the Department of Public Health and Social Services take some form of definitive and aggressive long-term action to improve the overall health of our community?
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, how many of the 220 people who have died, did so from only the actual COVID-19 infection?
In short, how many people died from only the COVID-19 virus with no other comorbidities? Two, maybe three, possibly four?
When will our elected and appointed officials decide to appropriate some of the hundreds of millions of dollars they have received in federal funding to develop and institute programs to better educate our citizens on the importance of healthier living, good diet and exercise so citizens can better understand what that really means for their personal longevity?
It is not being taught in our schools as a part of long-term curriculum, beginning at an early age and continuing through graduation.
When will these same public officials consciously decide to be the living examples of what leading a healthy lifestyle really means – that it is the way to avoid unnecessary and avoidable comorbidities?
What will it take for government officials to actually take definitive action to reopen our two public swimming pools, make our numerous walking tracks available to the public and keep them in proper repair and condition? Why can’t these same public tracks be monitored and lighted in evenings for community use?
Why can’t there be 19 organized village programs, led by mayors, with classes on diet, weight control and exercise?
Programs held and run with our hard-earned tax dollars to assist people in learning how to avoid the pitfalls of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and other such avoidable health problems?
Why couldn’t elected officials, administrators and other government department heads be the examples for citizens to follow in attaining healthy lifestyles?
Yes, we need a better maintained and operated community health care facility to replace Guam Memorial Hospital, but we need a healthier citizenry and living leadership examples even more.
We need people in leadership roles to act as guides and examples for people to follow, ask questions of and seek advice from.
Unless and until we change the lifestyles – eating and exercise habits within the community – we cannot improve the overall health of the community. Hence more people will continue to die from comorbidities associated with the virus that causes COVID-19.
It is time for government officials to lead walks at Paseo in the evenings. Hold more healthy living meetings at the village level and work to change our community's eating and exercise habits to create a healthier Guam.
Politicians who tell us how sorry they are when yet another resident dies from comorbidities associated with COVID-19 only serve to cement the reality that those same politicians really aren’t in the business of improving Guam, only pandering for votes by appealing to voters’ emotions.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.