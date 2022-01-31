It is difficult to recall how long ago the first rumblings of doing away with the island gross receipts tax first raised its head but it has been many, many years.
At that time, and valid to this day, was the idea that replacing the GRT with an island retail sales tax was a much better way forward for the island’s consumers.
By making this change, those purchasing goods would have a much clearer picture of exactly how much of their bill was actually being paid in taxes to the government. Or, as many government officials prefer to refer to it, “fees” to the government.
The GRT is little more than a sneaky way for the government to make residents think that they are paying the percentage being levied by the government (presently set at 5%).
At that time there was a great hue and cry about how much damage it would do to the tourism industry and the fact that Guam was being touted as a “duty free” port of entry and how the government of Guam would lose vast amounts of tourism revenue.
Well, that being the case, now would be a great time to make the change as the losses would be negligible.
While there have been some changes throughout the years in how the pass-along factor of the GRT may have changed, there remain instances where multiple smaller businesses are paying the GRT on the same item as that item changes hands before reaching the consumer.
So, what on the surface appears to be a simply 5% GRT could actually turn into a 10%-plus tax as the item involved changes hands from one small business owner to another before making its way into the hands of the actual consumer.
With a simple sales tax that would not be the case since the tax on the item would not be paid until the actual retail sale was made to the end consumer. The end consumer would then see exactly what the government sales tax (fee) on that particular item actually was.
Now, granted there are also import (use) taxes added by the government when personal items (not for resale) are brought into the island as well.
The key to this issue is to simply do away with the GRT system and move to a straight sales tax that all consumers can clearly see when they make their purchases rather than the existing taxation that is hidden from view.
While on the subject of taxes, at one point in time the island had the ability to delink from the U.S. mirror image income tax system. Potentially moving to a simple flat tax system whereby, no matter how much money you personally made, everyone would pay a simple flat tax percentage of income rather than deal with the complicated deduction system that exists today.
That never became a reality either. But then, it too can be a subject for another day.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.