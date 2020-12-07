In the government of Guam, we have three primary sectors (estates). The administration (or governor’s office and individual departments) the Legislature (the senators and their staff) and the judicial branch (judges, staff and courts).
Traditionally, the collective news media (radio, TV and print media) made up what was called the “fourth estate.” While not an official sector of government, their responsibility was to be the watchdog on government operations to ensure transparency within the government for the governed (the people, in this case the people of Guam).
With the aggressive advent of the internet and the nearly unending flow of information, most traditional media outlets found themselves caught up in the race to get and disseminate information to the public.
This in turn created what would have normally been much closer scrutiny into what government was doing (that was no easy job under traditional means) along with the race to be “first” with getting out the news.
This desire for speed in getting out information has translated into what this writer would label as less than thorough research by news organizations in general and in turn a more poorly informed citizenry.
In far too many instances existing old and new media in their zeal to be first get swept into taking other poorly researched information and putting it forth as fact when in reality it was information ginned up by politicians to mislead the public and cast a shadow of doubt on the believability of today’s media.
It has also created more savvy politicians who have figured out how to delay, confuse or even hide information that would otherwise be easily and readily available to the taxpaying public, their employers.
In some cases, there may have even be collaboration in the mainstream media to control the message as we have recently seen in the U.S. presidential elections. This in turn is causing frustration, confusion and at times violence within communities that would have easily been avoided with government transparency.
Enter the Guam Vigilance Committee.
The Guam Vigilance Committee exists to assist the public in ensuring they have transparency in their government.
That the people who are employees of the taxpayers (the governor, senators, judges, police and all other government officials and staff) are being open, honest and forthright with information concerning our government which is a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
In far too many instances information is intentionally kept from the public while in other cases it may be simply inept behavior that deprives the taxpayers of knowing what their government is doing.
One simple example is the long overdue replacement of the AS400 computer system within the government of Guam.
This could be replaced with a system that would give every citizen easy access to find out how, where, by whom and on what their tax dollars are being spent.
In this modern day and age that would not be an extremely difficult task and it would make getting accurate information on government spending easy for every taxpayer.
The public needs to hold government officials responsible for transparency! Remember it is YOUR checkbook.
Stay Vigilant!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.