One of the most important skills parents can teach their children for success in school as well as in life is how to set and achieve goals. Setting goals helps children achieve the things they want to accomplish, provides direction, builds resilience, and teaches them how to cope with setbacks. Below are proven eight ideas parents can use at home to teach their children how to set goals for doing chores, getting ready for school, completing homework assignments and school projects, or achieving better grades on the next report card.
Step 1 – Choose the goal. Sit down with your child and talk about the things you would like for him or her to accomplish. In the beginning, set goals for your child that relate directly home or school. Some examples of home goals include “I will keep my room neat and clean” or “I will do my chores every day without being reminded.” Examples of academic goals may include “I will master my times tables” or “I will complete my homework assignments every day.” Later, allow your children to set their own goals.
Step 2 – Brainstorm strategies to reach the goal. Once you and your children have selected the goal, help them think of ways to break it down into small, easily achievable parts. Teach them the step-by-step planning of what needs to be done in order to reach the goal. For example, if the goal is to master the times tables, the steps may be to:
• Divide each table in half. Study just half of the table until it is memorized, then go on to the next half. Follow the same process until all tables have been memorized.
• Recite the times tables aloud using the “half of one table at a time” technique until all of the tables can be recited correctly.
• Ask family members to give practice tests on each table individually, and then on all of them. They can either ask the children to write the answers or say them aloud.
Step 3 - Write the goal and post it. Writing the goal and the steps needed to achieve it, and posting it in a place where your children can see it every day will help them keep focused on their objective. Research has shown that people are more committed to keeping goals they have written down than to goals they carry in their heads.
Step 4 - Monitor Progress. Monitor your children’s progress by creating a checklist of what needs to be done in order to achieve a particular goal. As your children achieve each small step, check it off and praise their effort. If your children get off track, show hem how to refocus. Adult guidance and a supportive home environment are very important to help children stay focused and to help them keep going when things get difficult.
Step 5 - Look for lessons in both success and failure. When your children achieve their goal, discuss what they did correctly and what was learned from their success. Praise their achievement. On the other hand, if they did not achieve the goal, discuss what lessons were learned that may help them with future goals. Remind them that even if they did not reach their goal, they still made progress, and encourage them to try again. Remember the old saying, “If at first you don’t success, try, try again.”
Step 6 - Celebrate attainment of goals. Each time your child reaches a goal, acknowledge his or her achievement with some type of celebration. It can be as simple as going out for an ice ream or allowing your child to choose an activity he or she enjoys.
Step 7 – Set another goal. When your children reach one goal, tell them how proud, pleased, and happy you are. Then tell them that you expect them to set an even higher goal next.
Step 8 - Avoid unrealistic goals. At times, parents set unattainable goals for their children. These unrealistic expectations set your children up for failure and harm their self-esteem. If your children consistently fail to meet the goals set for them or by them, you may need to change what you expect.
By attaining small goals, children gain the confidence and know-how to plan and meet even higher goals. Learning this process will not only make them better students and more successful in school; it will enable them to achieve their goals and attain success throughout their entire lives.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.