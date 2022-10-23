“It always seems impossible until it's done.” That is the way Nelson Mandela put it. His quote motivates mission-driven people to accomplish difficult feats in the face of insurmountable odds. Addressing the double-prong challenge of learning losses among island students with reduced teaching staff is a case in point.
Many teachers retired or switched jobs in the past two years during the pandemic causing an acute shortage of educators to adequately cover classrooms. Children experienced two years of interrupted learning on top of the learning gaps caused by compounded summer learning losses and children who started school behind because of no early childhood interventions.
Teacher assistants (TAs), who come into the school system as entry-level employees, have been hired to assist teachers with essential but tedious caretaker responsibilities that interfere with their teaching duties. These paraprofessionals have become critical to ensuring that children acquire basic grade-level skills, especially in view of teacher shortages. As yet unskilled, they are nonetheless filling in for absent teachers in the classroom.
TAs are deployed where they are needed. They perform the essential work of safeguarding a disciplined learning environment. They supervise students during recess and lunch, guide students to behave and make sure the students stay on task to complete teacher-assigned activities. They provide added assistance to students with physical, mental, or linguistic challenges.
Having graduated from high school, TAs have social capital. They can thereby assist elementary school students with completing classrooms tasks for achieving proficiency in numeracy and literacy development. They observe, absorb, and assimilate what teachers do and how students respond thereby sharpening their saw as mission-driven, fully engaged paraprofessionals.
Teacher assistants may also be deployed as substitute teachers. This constitutes a cultural shift in the ways TAs are expected to perform their duties. CHamoru teachers are also dispatched to assist in managing classrooms and are perceived as "substitutes" to fill in the gaps. This practice fast-tracks TAs to experience the joys and challenges of teaching, however, it can be frightening. They do not have teaching credentials. They are not usually familiar with the curriculum being taught and do not engage in developing lesson plans. Yet, as the need arises, they may have to perform solo in the classroom.
The good news is that TAs can quickly learn strategies for building the grade-level skills in literacy and numeracy that students cannot do without. They can help children learn how to learn in the various roles they are called on to fill. While teachers teach the curriculum, TAs can teach students authentic literacy skills and good study habits. They can engage students in reading, building their word power and leveraging peers as strategic learning partners. What students from book-poor homes might not get from their parents for success in school and in life, they can learn from teacher assistants.
Laura and I had the opportunity to provide professional development on authentic literacy skill-building to a group of TAs from elementary schools across the island. We quickly discovered that with some basic training, these paraprofessionals could become part of the solution to the teacher shortages in the public school system in Guam. Working side-by-side with credentialed educators, they can become familiar with grade-level content and instructional strategies. With training, they can also assist students in fun and spirited ways on how to change bad study habits into good study habits. The seamless exchange of responsibilities will teach students that learning how to learn is key to knowing what to learn from the curriculum.
When the teacher is absent, and TAs are given the responsibility to oversee the management of the classroom, students can benefit greatly from their role as tutors, coaches and reading navigators. With that type of support, students who are struggling can acquire a love of learning. There is a wise saying, "Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story." TAs can be just what our children need to boost them to the next level in their educational journeys.
When we finished our two-day workshop, I invited those TAs who would like to explore earning their teaching degrees to gather for a short discussion. I promised to be their coach and mentor in pursuing their goal. Nine hands went up. They provided their contact information. These TAs will do wonders as future teachers of Guam. It can’t get better than that.