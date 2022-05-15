Forty-plus years ago, when CHamoru became an official language in Guam, several working assumptions were operating in the popular culture on the Island.
First, because there were thousands of fluent speakers alive and engaged in communicating throughout Guam that the language would remain vibrant and current. Second, fluent speakers would encourage it to be spoken at home. Third, the language mandate passed by the Guam Legislature would introduce public school children to songs, vocabulary, dances and chants that would further expand the knowledge and give continuity to the CHamoru language. Lastly, the popular culture would contribute to further enhancing the love of speaking, singing, worshiping, and keeping the language current in island life.
Most CHamoru adults in the 1950s and '60s did not imagine how the English-only policy would threaten the very existence of the language once they stopped speaking it to their children. Fluent speakers often used CHamoru as their “secret” language with other adults or their spouses. Very few encouraged that their language be spoken by their children. The belief was that children should learn English so that they could succeed in school. The older generation, the keepers of the language, became critical when their children and grandkids spoke badly. They laughed and teased them, which was the way they remembered having been taught. So, children stopped trying and internalized damaging stereotypes about the value of learning CHamoru.
All children speak a language badly before they learn to speak it correctly. The same is true when learning English. Back in the day when the English-only policy was linked to being smart, clean, modern and American, this fact was ignored.
The working assumption for keeping CHamoru alive in the culture had to do with the assumed partnership between home and school. The expectation was that there would be several generations of speakers at home to create a language-rich environment for children. The reality was quite the opposite.
CHamoru teachers have found themselves having to use English to teach CHamoru. Teachers are not taught how to teach CHamoru as a second language to students who did not learn to speak it as their first language. The limited time allowed for teaching CHamoru compounds the challenge. At best, children who have taken CHamoru in school learn songs, the Inifresi, dances and some words but do not learn to speak CHamoru fluently. The legal mandate has been underfunded and peripheralized, and consequently it has never been fully implemented.
The elders who speak the language are dying and taking their knowledge of the language with them. Teaching CHamoru to new speakers is different than teaching it to children who grow up speaking it from infancy. Since families were products of English-only policies and practices since the post-World War II period, parents of schoolchildren today cannot give their children what they do not have! Essentially, they cannot teach their children to speak their indigenous language if they were never taught to speak it themselves.
This reality makes the teaching and learning of CHamoru daunting if not seemingly impossible. The temptation to blame the teachers for not doing what they were supposed to do is not fair. They were hired to expand the knowledge of CHamoru by communicating and interacting with students in the language of the Taotao Tåno’. But, CHamoru teachers continue to be viewed as “not really teachers.” CHamoru as a language is still considered “nice to know but not an important academic subject.” Simply put, we need to do different if we want to produce fluent speakers. This situation calls for a shift in our mindsets about the importance of speaking CHamoru.
The good news is that the laws are still on the books that recognize that CHamoru is one of two official languages in Guam. There is a new generation of activists who recognize that Guam and the Northern Marianas are the only place on Earth where the indigenous language can be preserved and protected. The CHamoru Language Commission is very much aware of the reforms that must be put in place to achieve the mission of producing speakers. Let us band together to support the cultural shift needed to ensure that CHamoru learners can become the successful carriers of their language legacy for future generations.