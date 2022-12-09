COP27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, closed on Nov. 20 with much emphasis on “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters. The result reflects a matter of urgency that Pacific Islands must work together to have the whole world hear our priorities in climate action.
Most Pacific Islanders have already realized that sea-level rise is going to cause hazards to freshwater supplies, agriculture and infrastructure. The worst scenario could be some inhabited islands would sink and disappear. The money compensating “loss and damage” is not going to help our home island survive from accelerating sea-level rise.
People may also remember the former prime minister of Tuvalu, Enele Sopoaga, publicly criticized in October 2019 that Scott Morrison, then prime minister of Australia, had basically told regional leaders at that year’s Pacific Islands Forum to “take the money, … then shut up about climate change”.
Before the Pacific Islands Forum, Morrison announced the Australian government would give $500 million over five years to the Pacific region for climate change adaptation and mitigation. Sopoaga emphasized that, while Pacific nations “appreciate” funding from Australia, the money should not be seen as a way of stopping Pacific leaders from vocal advocacy on the climate crisis.
Pacific leaders did kick off the development of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent at the 2019 forum. They highlighted their concerns for the region’s enduring challenges, which, of course, include climate-change-related impacts. Several climate scenarios have been mentioned. For example, by 2050, without new action:
• Global greenhouse gas emissions projected to increase by 50%, primarily due to a 70% growth in energy-related carbon dioxide emissions.
• Loss and degradation of land and ocean resources as a result of exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius warming.
• All reefs threatened (more frequent bleaching, lower level of carbonate and increased cyclonic activity).
• A 30% increase in ocean acidity impacting many ocean (and coastal) species.
• Sea-level rise is projected to erode coast lines and increase saltwater intrusion.
So, as Madame President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union mentioned in her statement following the conclusion of COP27, the conference “has opened a new chapter on financing loss and damage.” This is “crucial moving forward because there can be no lasting action against climate change without climate justice.” COP27 “marks a small step toward climate justice, but much more is needed for the planet."
She also specifically pointed out “COP27 has kept alive the goal of 1.5C. Unfortunately, however, it has not delivered on a commitment by the world’s major emitters to phase down fossil fuels, nor new commitments on climate mitigation."
That is exactly why Pacific Islands must work together to have the whole world be attentive to our priorities in climate action. Guam, as a member of the islanders community, should team up with other members to make sure our voice will be heard.
Our lieutenant governor, Joshua Tenorio, attended the 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders in Hawaii this September. The critical regional priorities discussed in the conference included climate change impacts, action and financing.
Madame Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero also joined the first-ever U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington this year. President Joe Biden and Pacific leaders reached an 11-point Declaration on U.S.-Pacific Partnership. The declaration also emphasized the commitment to tackling the climate crisis together as a priority.
In addition, the young generation in our island community should notice that young people were given greater prominence at COP27, with U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell promising to urge governments to not just listen to the solutions put forward by young people, but to incorporate those solutions in decision- and policymaking. Young people made their voices heard through the first-of-its-kind pavilion for children and youth, as well as the first-ever youth-led climate forum at COP27.
Young Guamanians may consider inviting their friends across the Pacific to look into the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent that was launched by the Pacific Islands Forum this summer. Working with other stakeholders, our young people are definitely able to facilitate Pacific Islanders’ opinion to become the global priorities in climate action.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. As president of Guåhan Global Foundation, he is leading the nonprofit organization to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.