Lord knows, it has taken many decades for yours truly to be patient of what my mother called “mindful mindlessness” – my words, not hers, which are unfit for publication. But it has genuinely happened. Nearing the treacherous age of 55, I am proud to say that today, I am a tolerant person. I am finally feeling like the easy-going CHamoru native I am supposed to be.
To wit: This week, Meghan Markle was given a run for her newsmaking money by Georgia House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who stood up and declared, as she famously does, that the good taxpayers of the United States must not continue to send money to foreign countries such as Guam. And how do the good people of Guam react within this prickly culture that thrives on calling out then canceling? The CHamoru nation responds by sending Ms. Taylor Greene a history book and some local cookies.
I mean, c’mon! How laidback a response is that? It is through-the-roof cool, that’s what. It is this level of tolerance that is exactly the degree of sufferance at which I currently operate. I will not be moved. I really don’t care how crazy the words people spew.
I cannot tell you how proud I was to be a local boy from Guam when news of our response to the Georgia representative hit national media outlets. “These are my people,” I said with dignity when a colleague pointed it out yesterday. MY people.
Of course, the tragedy of my outlook is that it comes at a time when everyone else seems to see the world through quite the opposite lens. Everyone is so damned offended by the most mundane things. Consider the Amazon digital label, for example. The logo was changed because someone decided that it reminded them of Adolf Hitler and, like that, Amazon changes its online branding.
Now I can think of a lot of things that can remind me of Hitler. Good family friends of ours have the last name Gitler, how’s that for starters? One of my favorite songwriter/singers at the moment is Sturgill Simpson, he sports the same mustache. The Charlie Chaplin poster in one of the coffee shops in town can remind me of Hitler, I suppose, and there’s a cat on the internet that can look like Hitler, too. Am I to stop listening to Sturgill? Are we to euthanize cats? Must we cancel all individuals, animals, or objects that sport the long-time classic Kaiser whiskers?
Here’s the thing: The new Amazon logo reminds me of Gwyneth Paltrow, a celebrity I really cannot stand to look at or hear. I have walked out of the room when she’s come on the television, the irritation is that severe. But I’m not going to boycott Amazon over it, heavens no. Even if I didn’t have better things to do, there are simply more matters that require my attention. Certainly more exploits that give me pleasure.
We don’t seem to be a society that appreciates light-hearted humor anymore. The pleasure of laughter, the delicious joy of poking fun at public figures on pedestals under the protection of security guards. At the moment, we can each become guilty of something dreadful should we dare find anything mildly nauseating about the former Dutchess of Sussex crying about her flower girls’ dresses. Really? It’s not like her marriage to Harry Windsor was her first. What nearly 40-year old woman sobs about a wee maiden’s frock? More to the point, what would-be aristocrat bothers with such trifles?
Today, we are unable to allow individuals the freedom to express their true feelings. I wonder, why has America become so intolerant of personal opinion – even worse, unevenly so? There are some who are open game for all sorts of mockery and criticism while others are essentially off-limits.
Well. Let me say it here and now, I do not understand why we can be a country that at once brutally mocks Melania Trump’s Eastern European accent, and guilds Cardi B’s speech, which sounds like pre-teen girls arguing on a Bronx MTA platform as the trains are pulling in.
Anyway ... you know what? I am remaining cool. I only made the previous point to differentiate how America responds today versus how I react today. America cares so much about everything; conversely, I happily care about very little. Namely, words and talk. Nothing anyone says or writes bothers me. I will laugh at anything funny, cry at anything sad, and be stumped for words at anything that defies logic.
Now, if I can only behave this way in public without offending someone, how great would this be? But rest assured, I just might be laughing about you, your boy, queen or bae – whatever – behind your back, in order to maintain your unoffended state. In fact, I might even send you cookies and a book.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.