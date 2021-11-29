Last Thursday we celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, followed by the traditional Black Friday, kicking off the annual Christmas holiday shopping season on Guam and in the U.S. mainland.
There is no doubt the Pilgrims were more concerned with simple survival and making it through the coming bitter cold of winter rather than worrying about their Christmas shopping.
They were also contending with the lack of viable winter shelter, coupled with neighbors who may not have been as willing as ours are to share.
Locally, the vast majority of our community celebrated with family and friends, the gracious governor gave 13,000-plus government employees Friday off at the expense of the taxpayers and very likely earned herself a few votes in the process.
That particular effort would seem like a vain attempt to make up for all the mistakes that have been made in her administration to date.
Mistakes that have literally destroyed a good portion of the small business sector of the island community and cost thousands of island residents their jobs during the last 18-plus months.
That said, one wonders how many folks really sat back and gave thought to what they have to be thankful for?
Maybe we could start off by thanking our U.S. military. The roughly 1% of the general population of men and women of our nation who have and continue to place their lives on the line to guarantee the everyday freedoms the balance of the population enjoys.
Like the Pilgrims, we live in perilous times but on a much grander scale than did the Pilgrims. Peril driven by many of the same reasons but on a much larger scale.
Greed, power, desire for control (but on a global scale) as opposed to that of a small plot of land along the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Others for whom we should be thankful include our emergency responders.
Police, fire and emergency medical personnel who take time away from their families to protect and care for the balance of the population.
What about those who have chosen to operate our power, water and waste control sectors in the community? This past Thanksgiving morning I heard the trash collection truck pass by my home in the dark hours of the morning to collect the disposable trash from my home.
Then there are those who have chosen to become doctors, dentists, nurses and other health caregivers who care for us all when we have aches and pains (physical and mental).
During these ongoing times of COVID-19 we would likely be in far greater peril without these professionals.
We truly have so very much to be thankful for, including the willingness of our God to tolerate our stupidity when it comes to acknowledging his love for us and his great tolerance for our grievous mistakes when it comes to dealing with each other and the universe he has created for us to enjoy.
My guess is that if he weren’t so tolerant (a trait we often lose sight of) he would have destroyed this large ball on which we reside.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.