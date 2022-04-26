About three years ago I offered the idea of harnessing the Power of Just. Just one more mile, just another set of 10 reps, just call one more prospect, and so on. Today, we explore a different angle on the topic.
Whenever we hear someone advocate that we do just one more of something — in a motivational tone of voice — we know it’s about stretching our personal envelope, our personal limitations. We deliver a small gain, also known as a marginal gain. The idea is that by doing so we increase our capacity to perform over time, and are able to reach new heights.
Mental toughness is the key
Personal growth isn’t easy, particularly the farther along we get into the process. Starting is relatively simple. Something or someone pushes our motivational button, and we take the first step. Then what?
Will we have the desire and willingness to push forward when our mind or body tells us that we’re done and should stop?
Something else is even more important
Desire is a key to success, and so is the willingness to endure whatever we must to achieve our goal, but one other factor may be an even greater indicator of our potential to succeed. That element is patience.
Do we have the patience to wait on small gains to start showing up? Second, can we reconcile in our mind that continual bits of progress will eventually deliver us to our destination — and be worth the time it takes to get there?
The enemy: instant gratification
Scream it with me…”I WANT IT NOW!!! Waiting is for suckers, right? Do you know anyone who seemingly doesn’t have a patient bone in their body? I do. Their attitude is, if they don’t get what they want right away, they’re out of here. Sadly, this is part of the operating system within far too many people.
A growth plan featuring marginal gains requires discipline. The mentally tough and patient remain focused and understand that it’s the cumulative effect of moving the bar in small ways that ultimately leads to a significant outcome.
It can be highly detailed
CNBC told the story of Sir Dave Brailsford, the former performance director of British Cycling, who revolutionized the sport using the theory of marginal gains. Brailsford developed the belief that a 1% improvement in a number of small things could add up to something extraordinary.
This works down to some very small details. Brailsford had the floors of the team truck painted white so dust could be spotted. Why? Because even the slightest amount of dust might potentially be a problem for bike maintenance.
British Cycling used his concepts to go through a transformation from a mediocre team, to one that won 16 Olympic gold medals and seven wins in eight years in the leading cycling event, the Tour de France.
Small things lead to big wins
The Tour de France is a 21-day race of grueling distances and heights that completely drains everything from its contestants — both physically and mentally. You ride for six hours a day for three weeks straight, while sleeping in 21 different hotels, with different beds and pillows.
Brailsford determined that the constant changes led to performance declines, and had the team outfitted with custom-designed mattresses and pillows for each rider, which were set up in each athlete’s room so that rest and recovery were controlled.
The riders caught on
The participants themselves saw the benefits and joined in. In a 2015 interview with Harvard Business Review, Brailsford said: “Everyone starts looking for ways to improve. There’s something inherently rewarding about identifying marginal gains.” He likened it to a scavenger hunt for anything that could make a difference.
What does it mean for us?
In the world of work, we are often attracted by the idea of making large-scale changes that may result in major advancements. It takes a bit of mental realignment to look for the small things, some of which usually go unnoticed.
With a little bit of focus, almost all workers can begin to identify the small things that can be fixed or improved. Once they do, maybe they’ll catch the 1% fever and look everywhere for ways to make a marginal advancement.
Will it work for you? Suggest the team goes small, and see where it leads you.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.