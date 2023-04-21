As I laced up my running shoes and stepped out onto Marine Corps Drive a few weeks ago, I had no idea I would embark on a journey of self-discovery and social awareness. What started as a 10-mile run became a sobering reminder of the social problems plaguing our island home.
As I made my way down the road, starting at the old Crown Bakery by Wusstig Road, I saw someone who appeared to be scoping out the building, possibly with the intent of robbing it. This was a chilling reminder of the crime that plagues our island. While Guam was generally a safe place to live growing up, crime is a persistent problem affecting locals and tourists.
This behavior is a symptom of a more significant problem in Guam - the prevalence of substance abuse. Alcohol and drug abuse are significant issues that have plagued our island for decades. Despite efforts to curb substance abuse through education and enforcement, the problem persists. This is evident not only in the behavior of individuals like those in the park, but also in the high rates of DUI arrests and drug-related crimes on the island.
Continuing my run, I encountered several homeless individuals sleeping on the street. These were people who had nowhere else to go, no roof over their heads, and no access to basic necessities like food and water. Seeing them lying there, exposed to the elements, and vulnerable to danger was heartbreaking.
Homelessness is a complex issue that stems from various factors, including poverty, mental illness and addiction. It's not just a problem in Guam - it's a nationwide epidemic. However, the problem is particularly acute on our island, where the cost of living is high and the job market is still unstable pending the return of tourism. Despite the efforts of the government and nonprofit organizations working to provide assistance, many homeless individuals remain on the streets, struggling to survive.
As I ran farther down the road, I noticed several cars parked on the side of the road, with individuals sleeping inside. These people likely had fallen on hard times and were forced to live in their vehicles. It was a stark reminder of the economic struggles many on Guam face, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has hit Guam's economy hard, with many businesses closing down and tourism coming to a standstill. This has led to high levels of unemployment and financial insecurity for many on the island. As a result, some individuals have resorted to living in their cars or other makeshift arrangements. While this may provide temporary relief, there are more sustainable solutions to the problem of poverty in Guam.
As I continued down the road, still heading south, I encountered a pack of stray dogs. They chased after me, barking and growling. While I managed to evade them, it reminded me of the issue of stray animals in Guam.
Stray dogs are a common sight on our island. They can pose a danger to residents and visitors.
Vincent Borja is a doctorate of business researcher studying organizational leadership and holds a master's degree in business administration and master's degree in leadership, respectively. He is an Army combat veteran, a digital entrepreneur and a mentor to first-generation professionals in career development and planning.