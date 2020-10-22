In the 2020 election cycle, the big question is, who will be the next delegate to the U.S. Congress? In general, former Delegate Robert Underwood will likely be elected at the general election or the runoff election on Nov. 17. The political calculus is pretty simple on this point.
The race for Guam delegate to Congress in 2018 was influenced by the 30% crossover points from Republicans in the primary election. Partisan primaries for Guam’s delegate to Congress and governor are unhealthy. What I mean by this is that voters will game the system on Guam and vote for candidates for partisan reasons. All else equal, former Delegate Madeleine Bordallo should have been reelected in 2018. Instead, about 11% of voters voted Republican in the primary and 89% voted Democrat. In a normal race, 40-42% will vote Republican. This means games were being played in 2018 and Bordallo, who served honorably as a senator, lieutenant governor and delegate to Congress should have been reelected.
The Guam Organic Act and U.S. Virgin Islands Organic Act require general elections for the delegate and governor positions. If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff vote is required. American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands delegate races allow primaries in their respective federal laws and a plurality vote standard is used. After the 2020 elections, Guam should review this point about primaries. The gaming dynamics of a 2020 primary are removed and it is easier to estimate the general election. Since we elect our legislature as a group, the primary race doesn’t affect the senators. We should consider dropping the partisan primary in the future.
For the 2020 delegate to Congress race, the key is to look at the 1990-2000 data. Given this data, Robert Underwood is very well positioned for delegate. The question is cohesion. If the Republicans are united and vote at their normal 40% levels, a runoff may be needed between Sen. Wil Castro and Underwood. There is a very narrow two-week window for a runoff and the voting item in the runoff is simple. In the general election, voters have to mark their ballots over 20 times if they use all their votes. In a single-seat single race runoff, only one mark needs to be made. This also means that the pre-runoff discussion among voters is very simple. If we need a runoff, it will be a very interesting and novel event for Guam.
Prior to 1912, the U.S. House of Representatives was considered more elite than the U.S. Senate. Part of the reason for this is the House was elected by the people and Senate members were appointed by their state legislatures. Following the 17th Amendment, senators were popularly elected and the senate took on a higher status. In the future, Guam and other U.S. territories should seek to have delegates to the U.S. House of Representatives changed to delegates to the U.S. Congress. We have no voice at all in the Senate and our delegates should be allowed to express our interests and concerns.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.