On the wall of my office, I have a framed "Wizard of Id" cartoon. The stable manager is taking applications for a stable hand to shovel manure. He asks the applicant if he has any education. The man replies that he has a Ph.D. in political science. The manager asks him why would he want the job? The applicant replies, “Experience.”
I have the cartoon on my wall to keep it real for me. I have a Ph.D. in political science but I work in the data and management parts of the field. In my estimate, public administration is about 60% administration and management, 30% law and 10% politics. From the things I teach and study, very little of it has to do with politics, but the small part that is political makes it very different from other business and management classes. To keep this point real, I should mention that humans and chimpanzees share up to 99% of our DNA.
Following the 2020 elections, a local radio station called me and asked what I thought of the Biden election. I could care less about nonsense U.S. mainland politics and we don’t vote for president. I said that I thought it was going to be 50-50 that President Biden would last through his first year. I said this because of the questions of his health and cognitive concerns. The vice president becomes the president following the death or resignation of the president. The third option, the 25th Amendment “inability to discharge duties” option has never been used. Of the 46 U.S. presidents, eight have died in office and one resigned.
The 25th Amendment, which was ratified in 1967, has several sections. First, it clarifies presidential succession and provides for the vice president to be sworn in as president when there is a vacancy. Second, it firmly establishes how a vice president is selected if that office is vacant. Third, it allows the president to declare that he is unable to discharge duties. This has been done in the past when a president is undergoing surgery or other medical procedures. Finally, the 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare that the president is not able to fulfil the duties of president, the vice president becomes the acting president. The president can dispute the declaration and the vice president and cabinet then have four days to renew this declaration. If they do renew it, then the Congress considers the question for up to 21 days. If two-thirds of the Congress agrees, the vice president continues to serve as acting president.
In my view, it would be much more likely for President Biden to resign rather than face a 25th Amendment process. The real fight will be over the confirmation of the vice president given the 50-50 Senate. Vice President Harris can break ties in the current Senate. But if she is sworn in as president, the Senate would be deadlocked.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.