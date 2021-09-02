In one of Aesop’s famous fables, the ant works hard during the summer saving up for the winter. The grasshopper fiddles the summer away in a carefree manner. When the winter comes, the grasshopper begs the ant to help and is refused. In some versions of the tale, the ant taunts the grasshopper for not being more careful or takes delight in the misery of the situation.
I use this story to reflect on COVID-19 vaccinations. Over 80%, or the vast majority, of adults in Guam are like vaccinated ants and prepared for the winter. The other 20% are like the grasshoppers and are fiddling around for the most part. There may be a range of reasons for the unvaccinated and it is possible that certain parts of the population have a lesser risk. On the other hand, there are some older adults with serious illnesses that are taking a very large risk by declining to be vaccinated.
All along, the governor and other officials have worried about a tipping point for Guam over the number and type of hospital beds available. The big concern is that there will be a large surge in the number of infected people who require hospital care. In effect, people may get sick and there will be no beds for them.
The data on a lot of the points to now are a bit unclear. Part of the riddle is measurement. Imagine that you enter a darkened room. If you look around, you may see some things. If you turn on the light or pull back a curtain you can see a lot more. The population of Guam is like this dark room. To see infected people, we must test them. But there are several factors that make this complex. First, we do not have testing methods that could, “turn on the light” and test everyone at once. So, we must use a small flashlight and test only those who step forward to be tested. This means that people with symptoms, plus a who bunch of hypochondriacs get tested in any given week. Second, Guam should use trained EMTs to test whenever possible. Many jurisdictions in the U.S. have adopted this model. This could decentralize testing down to fire stations if needed. Third, depending on the source, there may be four times more people infected at any given point than are confirmed through testing. If we have had 10,000 persons in Guam infected, we may have had 40,000 total infected. We just did not measure them.
Not everyone who gets COVID-19 has serious symptoms. The source I use says that to date, Guam has had about 11,000 COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths. This is about a 1.3% death rate. We don’t know how many of these deaths were people who had other illnesses. If we have about 20,000 unvaccinated adults and they all got COVID-19, this would mean about 265 additional COVID-19 deaths. If the 10% infection rate is used, we would have about 27 additional deaths.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.