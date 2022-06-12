On the eve of his departure from his position as the longest serving superintendent of Guam’s public schools, and as he prepares to join his family in the states, Jon Fernandez has shared a valuable parting lesson. Anyone who has had the challenge of disposing of cherished possessions, when making a major transition, knows how daunting that can be. For those of us who believe that “Books give a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.”, surrounding ourselves with a library of such treasures is a significant investment. But the time does come when we must part with our treasured possessions. Deciding which books to pass on, and to whom, can be tricky. There is much to learn from the simplicity and flawless way that Fernandez did it.
Reading to lead effectively is a must. Jon Fernandez knew that. His collection demonstrates the depth and breadth of the wisdom that he harvested. Intelligent decision-making on many fronts fueled his search for diverse and intriguing writers. Charles William Eliot, former president of Harvard, wrote: “Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers.”
Jon shared that his books provided respite to his spirit. Crossing the vast oceans over decades provided golden opportunities to read for professional, spiritual, cultural and intellectual nourishment. Determining who, in your circles of trust, is worthy of receiving something awesome that has become a part of you is not that easy. Many, including Lo and I when we decided to move back home to Guam, boxed and donated a substantial part of our library to colleges and nonprofits.
Jon devised a best practice for gifting his books. He posted a list from his eclectic collection on Facebook and invited colleagues and friends to choose books they wanted and come by to pick them up in a private visit with him. Of course there were slotted hours for pickup.
When I went to pick up my copy, I asked him why he chose to do it that way. Clearly, his books meant a lot to him. His work at GDOE was also coming to an end. He spoke softly about a grieving process. I sensed that there was indeed a separation taking place. Saying goodbye is not easy. It is true, parting can be such sweet sorrow.
The books he was gifting, framed his office. They enriched his insights. They belong to his legacy here. I now understand the wisdom of Jeanette Walls, who said, “books are my very favorite gift to give. If you give a book to someone and they really respond to it, you feel you've actually changed their life in some way.” I love his decision to pass on his treasure trove as individual gifts. I witnessed the excitement by a teacher who embraced her books as she walked out of his office. Of course the books that we pass on to others should never be worn out or tattered. I recall someone saying, “nobody wants an ugly book.” Jon’s books were in pristine condition.
Those of us who love books and relish their company and constancy in our lives are often in a quandary about what to do with our prized collections. Some books, like a personal Bible become family heirlooms. My grandfather was a true believer in his “Full Gospel” denomination. He read from his Bible every day. He underlined texts and kept records of important transitions. In his 90s, mindful of his mortality, he gifted his big white Bible to me. I’m passing it on to a younger cousin, who simply adored our grandfather and worships as he did. Those books we bequeath to others who share similar values and goals forever connect the giver and the receiver.
Jon Fernandez taught me that transitions matter. We don’t have to leave the distribution of our treasure trove of books to chance. I am a product of reading. I still have thousands of books surrounding me. With Jon’s best practice, I am now better equipped to share the books that I cherish with others who can harvest their lessons.