Lessons will mostly be forgotten unless one practices the art of intentional remembering. However important ideas seem - from books read, movies viewed, poems recited, lectures heard, songs memorized, foreign languages studied, advice considered, courses completed, words defined, quotes shared, manuals explored, plays attended, museums visited, or theoretical complex formulas aced in exams, and more - retaining impactful lessons learned is not guaranteed.
Securing a place for these valued insights in your long-term memory folder requires a deliberate engagement of authentic literacy skills, which make you smarter. I have named this process intentional remembering. This involves the use of all of your senses to facilitate the crossover from fleeting idea to scaffolded knowledge, that can be accessed as needed in school and in life. For students in their journey to become college- and career-ready in a world where information doubles every 18 months, remembering what is worth knowing is crucial.
The first step? Be the most important advocate for growing your intelligence by developing your authentic literacy skills. You must want it more than anyone else. Get rid of distractions. Dr. Dean Papadopoulos’ advice is on point: “Do yourself a favor and turn off the TV … it is owned by billionaires who don’t care about you. Spend your precious time reading from good authors who actually care about what happens to us and how we relate to each other.” More than just reading the works of good authors, activate multiple senses to remember what is vital from their writings.
The quest of learning through intentional remembering is within your grasp. For example, be strategic when selecting a book. Discuss book options with a caring mentor. Choose books that address challenges in your life. To spark your memory about the valuable lessons you learned from reading, you may consider creating a virtual or paper folder for your reference. Listing the author, title, and publisher’s info will serve as a reference. Include a photo of the cover as well.
Find a quiet space for reading and thinking about what the book reveals. Welcome the author into your thoughts. Underline sections that resonate with you. Each eloquently written portion that helps you understand and address a difficult problem in your life is worth discussing with someone who wants you to excel.
Read on. Underline more. When possible, read aloud. Find a reading partner with whom you can share how reading the book is helping you expand your understanding. Ask your partner to read aloud a portion of the book which you find exceptionally meaningful and worth re-reading. Seek feedback on the meaning that your partner got out of the excerpt read.
Highlight unfamiliar words from your reading journey. Look them up. Make a list of these words. Learn to pronounce and leverage your new vocabulary for making speaking and writing more comprehensible. Put them in your folder for future reference. Include synonyms and antonyms found in the dictionary or thesaurus. This is one way you can learn the intricacies and nuances of words. Use the words in your discussions and written reflections. The sooner you integrate them into your repertoire, the quicker the understanding they will provide. You will grow your intelligence by expanding your vocabulary.
Another critical step in the process of intentional remembering is to write about what you have heard or read. Written reflections allow you to revisit concepts, ideas and their significance. Compare and contrast new ideas with what you already know. This part of the process is known as meaning making or connecting the dots. By doing this you activates critical thinking skills. In view of lessons learned, reflect on what you will have to stop doing in order to successfully address the challenge that drove you to read the book. Share why the book was worth reading. Which quotable gems by the author(s) do you want to keep in your memory bank?
Reading must change from merely perusing through the pages and paragraphs to the more complex and enduring goal of addressing challenges and becoming smarter. Intentional remembering is a valuable strategy for processing useful information, adding to your arsenal of concepts and insights and ensuring that you store in your long-term memory what you do not want to forget.