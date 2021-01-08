“Why are you labeling me?” the kid might complain when someone calls him a “slow learner.” The child has a point. He might not be anywhere close to an A-student, but doesn’t he have other qualities that endear him to his family and the others in the school playground? Why pick the least attractive of his traits as the mark of his personality?
Fair enough, we might agree. But this only motivates some of our social prophets to rant against the use of labels. One problem, however, is that we use them all the time. In fact, we wouldn’t be able to speak or write without them. How do we describe people without attaching to them some identifying term: Democrat, Catholic, architect, divorcee, high-achiever, loner, long-winded, and so on? We can add to that list some of the more politically charged terms of our day: Trump supporter, socialist, political activist.
Now and then, something happens to give us second thoughts about the facile use of labels. Perhaps the public learns something about the misdeeds of a person everyone once called a “saint.” People’s reaction, though, may be to rip off that first label and then tag him with another easy label by referring to him as a “hypocrite.” Then there is the “streetwalker,” or the “lady of the night,” as she was once called. Does this term really define her, we might ask, or might it simply describe the type of work into which she may have been forced to support her family?
Our own legal system seems to endorse at times the kind of labeling that the child was complaining about. After all, the law requires that one who has been convicted of child abuse be designated permanently as a “sex abuse offender” – a label that will appear on all records and follow him wherever he may go for the rest of his life. Likewise, those who have been imprisoned are known ever afterwards as “ex-convicts.” Oddly enough, the government may be one of the worst offenders on the matter of labeling.
Life is complicated, and so are the people who live it. Individuals may be pinned with many labels – indeed, it’s impossible to speak of them without using any labels – but none of them does justice to the person.
It’s the same with beer or wine. When I take my seat at a restaurant table and order a beer, I might draw an exasperated look from the waiter. It’s almost as if he were thinking “Is this guy a simpleton? Doesn’t he know that beer comes in many different tastes and types?” Then, with a sigh he asks whether I would like draft beer or bottled, dark or light, stout or regular. With wine it’s even worse.
The problem, let me repeat, is not with the labels. We need them to converse and write. The problem is with our lazy oversimplification, our readiness to mutter a single word and then go silent. This is what caused my waiter to patiently explain to me that the simple term “beer” just wasn’t enough for them to serve me properly.
People are always many-sided. We may have to use adjectives to describe them, but we should understand that none of these labels comes close to capturing the whole person. To try to define a person by a single word is dangerous. Vegetables and fruits can be pickled and preserved in a jar bearing a one-word label, but not complicated human beings.
The kid who objected to being called a slow learner had a legitimate complaint, but he could have expressed it better. He meant to ask “Is that all that I am?” One of the tags on him might have been “slow learner,” but it was surely not the only one.
The kid might have just used the wrong word in voicing his complaint. “Labeling” is common practice. We apply labels all the time to help us organize our files and our household goods. But when it comes to people, we should observe the following cautions. Have a lot of empty tags at hand and be ready to stick more than one label on a person. Be careful not to pick the most negative one when you’re addressing a fellow human being. And above all, don’t ever let yourself be fooled into believing that a single label can suffice to define a person.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.