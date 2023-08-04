A recent reunion with a good friend had both of us in awe that she and I have been friends for over fifteen years. We met during the first week of our freshman year in college as dorm neighbors, and we instantly clicked. We survived our undergraduate years together with our close circle of friends and have remained good friends until now, even while living in different continents.
I got to thinking about how friends come and go in our lives, but there are those that stay for a long time. I started to wonder if there was a secret to having lifelong friendships and what we can do to not only nurture the friendships that we have now but also keep them going for years to come.
We all know that friendships are important relationships to have in our lives. While American culture puts romantic love on a pedestal, platonic connections also have a significant impact on our health and well-being. In fact, psychological research suggests that having healthy, high-quality friendships is a powerful protective factor against depression, heart problems, chronic diseases and premature death (Abrams, 2023). In other words, friendships help us live better and live longer.
So, how can we develop good, healthy friendships that can withstand the test of time? I did a little research and took stock of the long-term friendships of family and friends as well as mine to see what they reveal about what powers lifelong connections.
The most basic way to go from casual acquaintances to friends is to spend time together, hence why we meet a lot of our friends at school, work or regular activities. As adults, we have a lot going on, so it can take time and energy to spend time together. It could mean scheduling a dinner party weeks ahead or planning a reunion every year or so. The effort to spend time together is critical because shared moments deepen friendships and create sources of joy.
Good friends also show up for one another, especially when we need it the most. Showing up for each other makes us feel loved and less alone. This goes to big celebrations or difficult times, in small and big ways. High-quality friendship means that you can turn to your friend for support instead of feeling ambivalent about whether or not they’d be there for you in times of need.
Reciprocity is also critical for long-term friends, supported by a Psychology Today article on creating and sustaining lifelong friendships (DePaulo, 2022). If one person is doing most of the work, like planning activities and initiating communication, they’d get tired eventually and let the friendship fade. If only one person seems open to emotional closeness or if self-disclosure is too uneven, then it may be hard to establish or maintain trust. It’s easy to take for granted the friend who’s doing the work, so it’s good to ask ourselves whether we’ve been doing our part.
Showing care and interest also helps friendships thrive. My parents regularly check in with their friends with a quick phone call, and my friends have stated that sharing posts about common interests online is one way they keep in touch with friends. While communication is important, not every conversation will be long or deep. Sometimes, all that’s needed is a meme to show your friend, hey, I’m thinking of you.
Flexibility and understanding also help sustain lifelong friendships. A mutual understanding that you may not be able to talk every day but that you still love and care for each other is essential. Life can throw so much at us, and we need to give our friends and ourselves grace that at times we may fall short as a friend.
There may be no secret or effortless magic to nurturing friendships after all. From what I’ve gathered, it’s more of an art that combines effort, thought and grace transcending the ups and downs of life. Good, high-quality friends are positive, precious forces in our lives. May we find them, may we be them.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle and hails from the village of Mangilao.