Over the recent holidays when thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed, not once did I ever feel sorry for the stranded holiday travelers. Really, what person in their right mind would even think of being in a crowded airport and sealed capsule in this phase of the pandemic, with staff calling in sick trending since long before Thanksgiving and Christmas? Not to mention that crazy people are flying. Every day we hear a story about a lunatic abusing passengers and flight attendants, and flights turning around because some idiot refuses to comply with the in-flight rules.
I wouldn’t walk into any venue with the aforementioned conditions. If I did, anything that befalls me would be my own darn fault. Of course, there are evergreen and extenuating circumstances such as visiting gravely ill relatives, vital medical procedures or employment that cannot be undertaken virtually. But every other reason to jet somewhere is pure folly and, sorry to say, plain dumb.
The cray-cray ain’t that fun. Stay put, people.
Why is staying put so difficult? Airlines are one thing, but so many more of the services we once counted on are wretchedly untrustworthy.
Take public health guidance. In the early days of COVID-19, masks were mandated to prevent the spread of the virus. “Put one on so you don’t spread it,” the experts said. Curiously, not one expert has since officially decreed what we all figured out for ourselves, that the best protection is to double your medical-grade mask and ditch the cloth mask. They just sidestepped the issue that masking up actually protects the wearer.
We also know that even if all unvaccinated persons wore masks, the unmasked vaccinated could still catch COVID-19. Bottom line - it is up to you to keep yourself safe from the virus. You have two options: (1) mask properly or (2) just stay put.
I am so pleased that the new teaching job I started this week has a mask mandate that makes sense: Masking is your choice, it suggests. It is a smart policy that does not infringe upon the individual’s right of agency over their well-being while allowing others to exercise precaution. Can’t this just be the national position?
Another reason to stay put is that the so-called infection rates are dodgy. I mean, how can anyone expect to believe the data presented? If 10,000 positive cases are reported, the public knows nothing about how many people were actually tested and why they took the test in the first place. Let’s be real, the only people getting swabbed are those who need it. In a proper research endeavor, a documented population, such as all the residents of Manhattan, would be tested and the results would yield much more reliable information. Currently, the spikes and declines in the rate of infections are gathered with no real methodology in place. The figures we are given as “solid” would never be accepted in an academic setting, yet we are fed it and told it is expert and reliable.
And can we talk about how confusing the guidelines are? I realize that dynamics change and we need to pivot; however, the language is atrocious. Have you read the recent one? I think it goes something like a five-day quarantine after the first day of symptoms is mandatory, followed by a return to society, but you must be masked even if fully recovered. Although, if symptoms persist, continue to quarantine until, ... here’s where I start to get sleepy. I can’t keep up. Our poor students see right through the stupidity of requiring a mask on the bus, but not at school. The confusion is intentional. Elections, I suppose, are founded upon division.
So I don’t know about you, but I stay put. Keeping close is not that hard, really. There is so much to enjoy at home without having to venture elsewhere beyond work, school, the market and the hospital. I wish others would consider how fulfilling their lives could be with a limited number of destinations.
You and I have heard our friends say that they could “live on a beach” for the rest of their lives. This makes me believe that the desire to maintain a simple, geographically limited existence lies not so deep inside each of us. True, I have experienced my own wanderlust when I was younger and traveled wide and far - and I understand that it is human nature to want to explore the world. But the need to go to a restaurant these days where some anti-vaxx Karen is guaranteed to wreak havoc shares no such romance with seeing the world. It is merely a habit of convenience. You can eat at home.
If you like the ribeye at Casey’s Bar and Grill, go buy yourself a nice ribeye and cook it yourself. If you don’t know how to make ribeye, make learning to cook your homebound fun.
You know what I found has been a really good reason to stay put? Get a really good mattress topper, fresh sheets and pillows. Then upgrade your smart TV, if you need to, and subscribe to a succession of one-month free trials of streaming services and watch all the fantastic content that is available. When the one month is over, cancel the subscription.
I, myself, have always been a homebody, so, admittedly, it isn’t a real challenge to stay put. But there is so much wellness and stimulation that can happen within the safe, stress-free confines of your small loop. There is no need to subject yourself and your loved ones to the dangers and purported safety of the world in its current state. Stay put, stay safe, and be so much more content.
It works, I promise.