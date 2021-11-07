Isn’t it a touch of poetic justice that the Atlantic would showcase the wisdom of the Pacific. On Nov. 1, Julian Aguon, an indigenous son of Guam, published his article “To Hell With Drowning” in the magazine The Atlantic. Julian, as most of us know, is a skilled orator, internationally recognized human rights lawyer, advocate and spellbinding storyteller. His autobiographical masterpiece, "The Properties of Perpetual Light," published by UOG Press, set him apart as a distinguished nonfiction writer.
It really goes without saying that I am very proud of you, Julian, for how you have given voice to the plight of our people, Guam’s taotao tano’, as well as Islanders throughout the vast Pacific. Your gathering of stories about the catastrophic consequences of climate change to our ecologically fragile island homelands is provocative. Your work demonstrates how interconnected the traditional skills of navigating and weaving are to the telling of our stories.
As saina, it is important that we tell the manhoben in our midst, how much we appreciate their honoring these time-tested ways. We have learned them from our ancestors, who have told their stories into our collective memories. It is absolutely necessary that we encourage such storytelling that navigates through epochs with nature, chants and memories to guide us.
The art of weaving sails, so characteristic of island culture and practice, is bound with the art of weaving the tapestry of human life. This is captured in the skill of generations of storytellers as they piece together the overlapping connections between small islands fitted together by the bounties and dangers of the most expansive ocean on earth. This watery highway that connects one island group to another has shown itself to be the dominant thread in our Pacific Island identity. Julian captures that well in his article.
We are proud descendants of great navigators. Our ancestors were also skilled weavers, orators and storytellers. That is abundantly evident in the talent we see in our island community today. What Julian and others, who are now using the literary arts platform for storytelling, have done is to demonstrate that the crossover from orality to literacy can be seamless.
Great storytellers easily become great writers and vice versa. It is a fluid border. I often remind students that the difference between historia (history in CHamoru) and hestoria (stories) is measured by the space between two vowels that follow each other - barely perceptible, often interchangeable.
So, what is my point? The power of navigating through experience and weaving stories together is fueled by a reservoir of words. Words give life to experience. Words are what the masterful storyteller uses to weave together a work of art we can learn from, appreciate and pass down.
On the same day that I read Julian’s piece in The Atlantic, I read about the governor’s executive order establishing a Division of Children’s Wellness within the Department of Public Health and Social Services “ … to provide financial support to existing childcare providers and expand programs that grow our childcare services and support childcare in underserved communities.”
Immediately, I thought of early child care providers as brain developers and how supporting them would be an awesome way of making sure that our children ages 0-5 would spend most of their day in language-rich environments. That is, of course if we are able to provide universal early child care to all our island children.
The art of storytelling and authentic literacy development is so critical for this age group. If we imbue in our youngest children the love of words, their journey in school and beyond will be set on the right trajectory. Our island families must also play a significant role in nurturing a language-rich environment at home. How? Talk more with our tiny tots. Take turns. Tune in and observe what interests them. Teach them words to describe what they see, hear, smell and touch. Stretch conversations. This is the best guarantee that they will cultivate the love of reading, writing and retelling our stories.
Steve Jobs once said, “The most powerful person in the world is the storyteller. The storyteller sets the vision, values and agenda for an entire generation that is to come.”