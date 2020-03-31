I’ve heard it a hundred times since the virus situation started up, “Right now, everybody is just trying to survive.”
That’s true. People aren’t going to focus much on your marketing campaigns or your fancy slogans. They just want to know if you have what they need. In that case, is focus on customer service all that important?
Greetings that catch us by surprise
I walked into Home Depot a couple of days ago and reached for a cart, ready to wipe it down with a cleaner, when a young female employee pointed to one in front of her and said, “No need, sir, I just wiped this one down for you.” I enthusiastically thanked her.
My next stop was Pay-Less and the same thing happened, workers greeting me at the door and offering me a sanitized basket or cart.
Extra effort that catches us by surprise
On to the Harmon Cost-U-Less for my final errand. In 15 minutes I had everything I needed except one item and I asked a cashier where it might be. She explained the location and I wheeled around to head in that direction. I glanced at a couple of things on the way and when I got to the aisle she mentioned, not only was the item there — so was she!
There was no customer in her checkout line so she scooted there to personally guide me to it. Then she rang up my purchase and I noticed her upbeat personality. I wish I’d learned her name but didn’t. For C-U-L managers who might want to thank her for making them look so good, it was mid-morning on Sunday, the first register at the front of the store. She’s a tall girl who looked to be about 20.
Extra effort — Part 2
I was looking for a product online a few days ago, something to boost the immune system, which I can’t get here and hadn’t found on any website, including Amazon and eBay.
Finally, I came to a site that had it in stock and after verifying that on the phone, I quickly made the order.
Oops – can’t buy from Guam.
This has happened dozens of times. Despite my assurances that adding Guam to a system can be a quick exercise, it’s never happened. I always decline the offer to ship to a relative in the mainland who can then re-mail to me. I just move on.
However, this was my only shot at the product, so I sent a note to their support email. After that I went out to run an errand, not expecting a reply until the next day at earliest.
You’ve got mail
When I got home three hours later, I saw I had a reply from a fellow named Victor which said, “Sorry you had a problem with our system. It’s fixed now so you can make your order.” My jaw dropped.
He had gone in, made the change and the order went through without any further issue. However, I saw the system had generated a flat shipping rate of $20, higher than would be needed for a very light item.
I wrote back, thanking him for adjusting the shopping cart, then gently mentioned it might not require the $20 to mail the product. I’d pay it but asked if it was possible for him to toss in a very small and inexpensive add-on that is worth maybe $2.
Victor is a super star
A few minutes later I had his response. He honored my request, then increased the size of my order, and added other items as a bonus. Further, if I ever bought from them again, the shipping wouldn’t be a flat $20. He already had fixed that, too.
If I ever bought again? I am going to make it my business to find something to buy again. That’s the kind of service you reward, both in praise and with more purchases.
Yes, people are just trying to get by. However, if you step up and deliver unexpectedly good service at a time like this, they’ll never forget it. How can you “wow” them today?
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com