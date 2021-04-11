Pat Harris, McDonald’s former vice president for diversity, began her address to a group of bright-eyed managers in training with: “None of us is as good as all of us.” How true this simple thought resonates, as we begin the process of imaging life beyond COVID-19. When it comes to figuring out how to mitigate the learning losses our children have experienced this past year, the art of thinking together can be an essential tool for getting us out of this educational disaster.
The collective wisdom harvested from conversations between diverse members of our island community can shape solutions, both immediate and long-term. William Issacs, MIT professor and author of the book "Dialogue" wrote, “Dialogue can empower people to learn with and empower each other.” He added, “… The most important parts of any conversation are those that neither party could have imagined before starting.”
Students across the economic spectrum have experienced learning losses as a result of the pandemic. They have also experienced emotional stress, anxiety and trauma at alarming levels. Different segments in our community, who might have thought that they had nothing in common with each other, now realize that we are really in this recovery thing together. Bringing educators, parents, community leaders and students to the table to engage in mindful dialogue is an urgent to-do.
Together, concerned members of our island community can brainstorm and propose ways of reducing learning losses during the summer break as the first step toward addressing the recent learning losses by all and the additional chronic losses experienced by children from book-poor homes year after year. They can explore strategies that families and schools can use when dealing with student stress and anxiety. Community programs that minister to the emotional trauma caused by feelings of failure and despair can join in providing solutions.
Every voice counts. Happy marriages last, not so much because couples talk with each other, but because they listen to each other. Similarly, we can fix what has been broken, if we listen and learn from students and other vested stakeholders themselves.
Old ways of exchanging ideas don’t work. Peter Senge, an American systems scientist, notes: “… Most of our workplace conversations are characterized by rigid roles; by all movers, pushing past one another to champion their views; by disabled bystanders, paralyzed at not being able to bring their voice; or cowed followers, fearful of offering anything but meekest agreements to the voices of authority.” Let’s not let past inhibitions interfere with present possibilities.
Teachers are celebrated more than ever by parents, who have discovered on a day-to-day level just how essential educators are in the learning trajectories of their children. Conversely, parents have earned a high degree of respect from educators, who have had to depend on them for so much more than just being supportive during the harrowing reality of extended school closures. Family members, teachers and students have learned much from each other about what works and what does not work when learning had to continue even while schools were not in session. Civic and community leaders must also become part of the dialogue. They have access to resources and outreach strategies that can be leveraged when solutions for addressing student losses are implemented.
In truth it does take a whole village to effectively educate all of our island students. Education cannot be viewed as a Guam Department of Education responsibility alone. While GDOE and other private/nonpublic or charter schools play a central role in bridging the academic achievement gap, community and business leaders may be in a better position to roll out or sponsor best practices that bring solutions directly to students in their neighborhoods and residential areas.
Government leaders and decision-makers can benefit greatly from an infusion of innovative ideas and fresh perspectives as they explore how best to use recovery funds that are pouring into Guam. The types of fun activities that promote health, trauma-informed workshops, tutoring sessions, character development, exploration, resiliency reading circles, indigenous language enhancement, creative art functions, anti-bullying activities and theater skits which promote anti-discriminatory behaviors should be prioritized. Thinking together can ensure that the best and the brightest ideas see the light of day, are synthesized, funded and get implemented.