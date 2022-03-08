According to recruitment managers, today's job market is extremely competitive. It is more important than ever that job seekers equip themselves with as much training and experience as possible. One way people can set themselves apart from other job candidates, and distinguish themselves in their field is to pursue higher education.
Although many people think that higher education means a four-year college degree, it is not necessarily so. Higher education is any additional education and training one receives after completing high school, and it comes in many different forms, time requirements, cost, and demands. However, each one offers benefits in terms of knowledge, experience, and monetary rewards. So, if you are a high school student contemplating your post-graduation plans, below are several different options for you to consider about furthering your education.
Vocational/trade schools
If you have a career in mind that requires a specific set of skills, then vocational school or trade school could be for you. The education you receive from these programs is career-specific and will serve more as training and preparation than it will as traditional education. Popular vocational programs include the following: auto repair, computer programming, cosmetology, carpentry, electrical, and dental and medical technicians just to name a few. Give Guam Community College a call to find out what vocational programs they have available.
Associate's degree
An associate degree is a general education degree. It can be used as a résumé-booster for certain jobs for promotions. It can also be used to transfer to a four-year college or university. The work completed is equivalent to the work completed in the first two years of a four-year college or university education but the tuition is less expensive, students get a lot more time with the instructor, and allows them to boost their GPA. Students who do not wish to pursue a bachelor's degree will receive an associate’s degree in specializations such as in Occupational Studies, Business Administration, Industrial Technology, Criminal Justice, or Applied Science after they complete their program’s requirements. The average starting annual salary with an associate degree is $30,000. Contact GCC for more information.
Bachelor's degree
A four-year bachelor's degree is the most sought-after degree today. It is the gateway to most professional careers, professional schools, and higher educational degrees. Students pursuing a bachelor’s degree, choose a major based on their interests or career goals. The first two years of undergraduate work include courses in general education, and the last two focus on courses specific to the student's chosen major. A bachelor's degree makes it possible for graduates to enter the workforce in entry-level professional positions such as teachers, nurses, business managers, or pursue graduate or professional schooling. Entry-level workers with a bachelor's degree can expect an annual salary of $33,000 to $40,000.
Department of Labor statistics show that individuals without a high school diploma earn an average of $20,000 a year. The average salary for an individual with a high school diploma is $18,000 to $30,000 a year. As the job market grows increasingly competitive, higher education becomes much more valuable. The key for many high school students is to figure out what they want to do, what kind of education is needed for them to get there, how much more time do they want to spend in school, and how much money are they willing to spend. Then students and their parents can appropriately weigh their higher education options.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.