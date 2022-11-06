“We call it the ‘dolce far niente’. It means the ‘sweetness of doing nothing.’” You may have heard this while scrolling through Instagram or TikTok lately. The popular phrase is originally from a scene in the movie adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s “Eat Pray Love”. “Dolce far niente” is an Italian saying that describes a way of thinking about the pleasantness of idleness, of doing nothing and enjoying it.
Most of us might be confused or even repulsed by this idea. Doing nothing is seen as a luxury. There are bills to pay, mouths to feed, and goals to achieve. With so many things to do, it’s a waste of precious time. How can you simply do nothing and enjoy it? Isn’t that just being lazy, i.e., a bad habit? Doing nothing solves nothing so won’t that hurt me in the end?
In the movie scene, the female protagonist, played by Julia Roberts, complains of having done nothing productive while in Italy except for eating and learning a few Italian words. She is met with a reply from an Italian man saying that her problem is like that of most Americans, not knowing how to relax because they have to be told they must earn it. She doesn’t disagree.
It has been more than a decade since the movie came out, yet it’s still the case for many of us that we believe we must earn rest. Doing nothing seems to go against the deeply embedded Puritan work ethic and the notion of success being solely driven by hard work in our society. If “laziness” is considered the root of evil, then unproductive time must be sin.
However, the inability to take time for ourselves away from the hustle and bustle of work (both in the office and at home) is causing us greater harm than we may think. We have come to exalt our busy schedules, the grind culture, and endless multitasking at the expense of our health and our relationships. Recent surveys show that an overwhelming number of American workers experience significant levels of stress and burnout, and, according to research by the American Psychological Association, 27% of adults say they’re so stressed most days that they cannot function.
Chronic stress can lead to so many physical ailments including high blood pressure, chronic migraines, gastrointestinal issues, heart disease, and diabetes. Stress is also linked to depression, anxiety, and panic attacks.
With all the toll stress and overworking have on our mental and physical well-being, it may come as a surprise that we find it difficult to actually do nothing. Not scrolling social media, listening to podcasts, or bingeing Netflix shows. But just being in the moment, letting our minds wander and run free. The pull of obligation to do something productive all the time is powerful and the guilt that comes when we’re not busy getting stuff done is no less intense.
But as the Italians may have long figured out, doing nothing has many positive benefits. Our brains need rest. Rest allows us to not only de-stress but also increase our creative juices by expanding our imagination and boosting our subconscious processing. We can take stock of what is going on in our lives, reflect on things we are experiencing, and reinforce new things we are learning. We also become more in tune with our thoughts and feelings without all the noise or distractions. It’s hard to gain insight and come up with effective or creative solutions when you’re going full throttle and rushing to do the next productive thing.
So many profound and historical a-ha moments and sparks of inspiration have emerged in idleness, from Archimedes’ “Eureka!” moment in his bath to Einstein’s theory of relativity being born out of his daydreaming.
So maybe it’s time to give doing nothing a try. To be still even for 10 to 15 minutes at a time. To pull away from our to-do lists and let our minds relax and wander. To savor the moment without judgment. To know you’re worthy, even while you do nothing. Maybe therein lies the sweetness.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam and a recent graduate of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle. She hails from the village of Mangilao.