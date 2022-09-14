According to the classic broken windows theory, James Q. Wilson claimed if a home owner or car owner leaves a broken window unrepaired, more damage will occur. There is some basic logic to this. An unrepaired window shows no one cares. The moment graffiti goes up, it should be painted over. About twenty years ago, my students took a picture of every major piece of graffiti on Guam. We compared the images and less than 20 people were responsible for 80% of the vandalism. Find these 20 and we put a big dent in the problem. Until the next group grows older.
A disproportionate number of folks in Guam jails are from the FSM. Many are simply awaiting process by the courts because they cannot afford to get out of jail. If I had it my way, we would create an FSM court to handle these cases. We have a drug court, DUI Court and Veterans Court, why not try an FSM Elders Court? Using existing off-the-shelf volunteer and nonprofit methods, Guam could partner with the FSM government to create a social-work-based approach to many of the problems referred to the criminal justice system.
Using this approach, as soon as a new migrant starts having difficulties, the traditional family- and community-based systems can be used to make a best solution model for the individual. If the bad behavior continues, stronger actions can be taken. But the goal should be to help the person adjust and fit into our community.
The advantages of this method is like broken windows theory. It takes care of problems before they grow into larger issues. By simply housing inmates not able to make bail in jail, we really don’t take steps to correct the problems. Instead, we house people around others who are most likely to offend again.
The impending wave of this concern is crossover crimes. In general, most crimes involve victims of the same race and ethnicity. The same effect occurs in the US mainland. Most of the violent crimes in the mainland occur between people of the same race. As Guam evolves as a society, there will be more crimes crossing over from within racial and ethnic boundaries into the larger community. Coupled with birthright citizenship, this becomes an issue with compound effects.
It would be relatively simple to establish a special court process using nonjudicial officials on Guam. We just need to have the will and vision to do so. This is a new idea and not in the policy or political stream yet, but it should be. Elections are about promoting new ideas and this is a novel concept that should be discussed at the Legislature. It is far better to interdict and correct problems than simply react by housing people in jail. To be frank, in the U.S. mainland, many folks in Guam jails should not be there. With the right guidance, they should be able to correct their behavior and stay out of jail.