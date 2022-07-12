If I could give you a tool that made your decision-making easier, and if it came from the second richest person in the world, would you at least take a look at it?
I often say that being able to solve problems is a good thing to be known for.
Every organization needs problem solvers, and people who solve problems usually make good decisions. That can boost your trust and influence.
I came across an article about Jeff Bezos, former CEO of Amazon, and his method of making decisions. I dove into it, as you likely don’t build a company like Amazon and have a personal net worth of $150 billion by making nothing but bad decisions. What can I learn?
The Bezos 70% Rule
Bezos has a method in his decision-making, and he calls it the 70% Rule. It works like this: Whatever you’re trying to figure out, you should make your decision when you have 70% of the information you need in order to come to a conclusion. “Now, wait for a second Jeff, I have a question.”
Bezos elaborated further. He said that high-quality decisions require 90% of the necessary information. However, the downside to arriving at 90% is that it takes a lot of time.
Got it. I still have a question.
He continued, noting that speed is crucial in our world. Opportunities will be lost if we take too much time to make decisions. That’s why waiting for 90% of the information is troublesome. Better stick with 70%.
“Yo Jeff, over here, I have a question.”
Time is a luxury we may not have
Look, I get that we can’t wait too long to make decisions. Besides losing out on opportunities, competitors could take advantage of how slow we are to deal with issues. There are countless examples of organizations, large and small, that were slow in deciding on things and lost out.
If you asked a hundred leaders in Guam about how making slow decisions, no decisions, and wrong decisions ended up costing them plenty — you’d get a hundred different stories, maybe a thousand.
Final decisions aren’t final?
Bezos also strongly believes there is no such thing as a final decision.
Circumstances change and that may require you to revisit your choices, and perhaps change direction.
This is an important lesson for emerging leaders, who often tend to think of decision-making as a process of checking off boxes and moving on, with no need to ever look in the rearview mirror.
Thanks Jeff, my question is…
While I read the article and Bezos’ assertion that he needs 70% or 90% of the information in order to make his decision, the thought struck me: “How do you know when you have 70% of what you need? What is the calculation based on?”
I read further and the answer was there. Bezos said: “You don’t know. You just estimate.”
“What?” I thought, “Estimate? No, the answer can’t be that simple.” It actually is.
How to get to 70%
Bezos offers ways to help us estimate, to get to the 70% threshold.
1. Use time. If somebody gives you 10 days to make a decision, weigh everything you know and go with your best selection on day seven.
2. Develop a checklist. List all requirements for the hoped-for end result, and when you’ve checked off 70% of them, make the call. Just a thought, it might be wise to prioritize that checklist and make sure you’ve got the most critical areas covered.
3. Ask others to help. You can ask your team for advice, your boss, and more.
Decisions vs. Non-decisions
One last thing to consider is that many leaders believe — and Bezos may be one of them — that a decision that goes off the tracks and results in a poor outcome is better than no decision at all.
I’m not sure that’s always the best course, though I’ll understand if you feel you have 150 billion reasons to side with him instead of me.
A non-decision is also a decision, and sometimes we’re better off using it to slow things down or preserve the present status.
The Bezos 70% Rule might be worth considering, especially the next time you’re looking at stuff on Amazon.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.