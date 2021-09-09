In Aesop’s fable, “The Boys and the Frogs,” some boys began throwing rocks in a pond and killed several frogs. Finally, one of the frogs spoke up and told the boys, “Please stop, what is fun to you is death to us!”
Last week, I got some whiners online over my example of, “The Grasshopper and the Ant.” To be frank, most of my critics fall into the categories of young boys throwing rocks into a pond. Either they are not following a logical, rational conversation on an important topic or they hide behind silly fake internet usernames. We live in a democratic society, if you have a contrary opinion feel free to state it. On the other hand, a lot of my critics are just cowards with fake names.
Last week, a good friend called me from the hospital. He was fully vaccinated months ago, is in his early 70s and has several serious health problems. Throughout the pandemic, he was very careful and did not engage in risky behaviors. About two weeks ago, two of his family members, including one young child, went to a large gathering. Both family members ended up with COVID-19 and a week later he came down with it, too. There were no rooms available at the hospital and he was able to go home after a few hours. Within a day, he was back at the hospital and had to be admitted due to low oxygen levels. Even though he was fully vaccinated, given his weakened health, he is very ill.
I don’t blame anyone for this and I don’t think my friend does either. But immature people like to throw rocks and they hurt people. There is nothing new about this concept. Several times a year I lead discussions with students on an essay called, “The Tragedy of the Commons.” In effect, people are often motivated by arrogance, narcissism, greed or selfishness, but they may not do these things with malice.
Many years ago, I did a study on online blogs sponsored by local news agencies. These web boards were filled with all sorts of nonsense. Using a common research method called content analysis, I was able to categorize and group the people who posted. I then compared them to real names and writings. The results were amazing. One person, a professional in the community, had over 40 different usernames. He would compliment himself, argue with himself and try to irritate people at every turn. I use social media even today to show students how to track silly people down. It is not very hard.
Early on in the pandemic, I was thinking of a policy of bifurcation. In essence, keeping the highly vulnerable separate from the little boys who throw rocks. We have such a diverse multigenerational community, this would be very difficult. I think keeping young people safely distanced from their vulnerable grandparents might be a part of the equation. We will see where this goes in the next three months.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.