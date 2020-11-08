Anytime things are uncertain and unpredictable, it is normal for our stress levels to increase. During “ordinary times” where some sense of stability and predictability prevail, we experience stress at a manageable level. Imagine that the stress we experience ordinarily as a 10- to 20-pound weight that we carry around with us. Sometimes it gets lighter as we deal with situations or anxiety. But, for most people, with a little bit of help now and then, we keep our balance.
Now, imagine the pandemic and economic crisis we are in. In this current scenario, it feels like we are carrying a 50-pound weight. It is crippling and causes us to falter even with the most familiar tasks. Feeling overwhelmed is likely, setting in motion severe bouts of depression and anxiety. It also feeds on our worst fears. If that isn’t enough, we have to deal with the burden of what I call cultural guilt. That adds another 25-pound weight to the mix.
In numerous conversations I have had with colleagues and friends from near and far, when I ask how they are doing, they reply - crushed, discouraged, failing, desperate, saddened, irresponsible, undependable, selfish, isolated, lonely, confused and depressed. It is truly disquieting. I have discovered that I am far from being the only one who worries about not meeting my family and cultural obligations in the way I would have done in “ordinary times.”
I have also quickly realized that using the term “normal” to describe anything these days is a futile effort. But as taotao tåno’ or members of other heritage identity groups on Guam, we have a keen sense of what we would “normally” do to fulfill responsibilities in the family and in our communities. We also know what is expected of us culturally when some member of the family or close social network is sick, needs help, or dies. After all, we practice ina’fa’maolek.
Our code of reciprocal obligations is well developed. We visit and attend to the sick. We kotlao (cook and share meals) the elderly, keep them company and run errands for them. We celebrate life events together such as baptisms, weddings or birthdays. Most especially, we mobilize when there is a death in the clan. Nightly rosaries, planning for the funeral, cooking, having family viewings are all integral parts of the mourning process.
These days, we sometimes don’t hear that family members have passed till we read in the paper that they were buried. People are dying alone in their hospital rooms without being surrounded by family and clan members, which is and has always been our custom. Only 10 people are allowed at funerals. The guilt for not doing what we are expected to do, and want to do, grows out of control.
And that is not all. We feel guilty when we decide not to attend Mass in church on Sunday. We feel horrible when we decide not to go to a loved one’s wake and funeral because we are scared to contract COVID-19, even when we are expected to go. We don’t get together on Sundays like we used to because of the threat of infection. We feel paranoid and panicky. We blame our leaders and first responders for not doing enough. We begin to be suspicious of visitors and retreat in isolation.
It may not be this bad for everyone, but some combination of guilt plagues those of us who pride ourselves in practicing our CHamoru or island obligations and responsibilities faithfully and conscientiously. This guilt can lead us to get sick, become depressed or abandon the protocols and take unhealthy risks.
We have got to shake away the guilty blues, my friends. Follow the protocols. It’s really OK to want to protect yourself and your family from a dreaded infectious virus. Whatever you do, don’t turn on yourself. Find alternate ways of meeting cultural obligations through virtual platforms or with meaningful conversations. Attend Mass on TV or through livestream. Talk on the phone every day to someone who is lonely. It works to whittle away the guilt. Remember, this too will pass.