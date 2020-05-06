The shameful drama on the sexual abuse of young people by clergy that has been playing out for the past few years here on Guam has saddened and embarrassed the church. The archbishop and other church leaders have acknowledged the damage and are still in the process of settling the civil claims. It’s not my intention here to replay any of this. The question I would like to ask here is simply this: What has Guam learned from the way all this was handled?
Because of the statute of limitations, no criminal charges were filed. Instead, civil suits were introduced against the institution responsible for the individuals who were at fault: The archdiocese, the religious community, and even the Boy Scouts. It would have been pointless to try to exact punishment on the guilty individual – most were dead or had long left the island. Finally, the punishment in all cases was not imprisonment which is impossible in civil suits, but a heavy financial penalty for damages. Asking damages of $5 million per individual certainly can be called heavy.
So, what are the takeaways from this?
In the first place, the institution, generally the church, was made responsible for the actions of the individuals representing it. Did it work? Well, because of fear of financial penalties in the future, not to mention the shame that would be brought on by further scandal, the church imposed safeguards including the required training proper behavior with the young, along with its own penalties for failure to observe these norms. Penalties included removal from the ministry.
Time will tell if this worked. But we can be sure of the church’s heightened awareness of the damage done to minors and a strong commitment to avoid this in the future. In religious language, we might call this a “firm purpose of amendment.”
Once upon a time, society handled other damage the same way. Instead of locking a young man up in prison for five or 10 years, the family of the young offender was made responsible for the harm he had done. They had to come up with the money to pay damages and they suffered the humiliation that resulted from his actions. Naturally, they would be very vigilant to ensure that their wayward son did not repeat his mistakes in the future.
Could this same approach be taken toward other institutions? Are there cases in which a company, for instance, could be made financially responsible for harmful on-the-job behavior of its employees? Certainly, this would increase the organization’s oversight on the behavior of its members, as happened with the church. The penalties on the organization would be real, and so would the humiliation.
The other lesson learned is that the default punishment need not be imprisonment, not even for criminal rather than civil cases. Must we always impose prison sentences on wrongdoers, when fines and public humiliation might be more effective forms of punishment?
Again we might look to the past, especially in island societies, for guidance on what might have been effective in reforming the wrongdoer, rather than simply punishing him, while also repairing the damage that has been done. Restitution is what we call this today, as neglected as it might be by our modern legal system.
Yes, I’m quite aware of the difference between a criminal case and civil action. Yes, we all know that there are laws – federal and local – in place with mandated processes and penalties. But this might be an occasion to consider ways they might be reshaped in the future.
Is it possible, then, that the sex abuse scandal on Guam, as shameful as it has been, might have offered a lesson or two on how we might better deal with damage from other harmful actions in the future?
Father Fran Hezel is a former full-time director of a research-pastoral institute known as the Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.