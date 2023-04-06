Last month, I presented at the “Unpacking the Compacts of Free Association” symposium at the Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa. It was an important event for understanding what the Compacts are, their geopolitical history, and their effect on the lived experiences of those from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Below I provide a snippet of my remarks.
What role has the relationships between the U.S. and the freely associated states played in U.S. and Micronesian strategic thinking? The simple answer for U.S. strategic thinking is quite a lot. After World War II, particularly with the attack on Pearl Harbor, many in the United States believed that American security demanded American control over Micronesia “at least.” The Joint Strategic Survey Committee, a committee of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, argued that if Micronesia was under U.S. control, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor would not have been successful. Of course, scholars debate the feasibility of this.
Nonetheless, this led the United States to action to make this a reality. Historian Hal Friedman writes, “The Pacific represents the only region of the world where the United States deviated from its wartime political pledge not to obtain direct physical control over foreign territory.” We can see this with the push for Micronesia, under the auspices of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, to be a “strategic trust” under the administration of the Security Council of the United Nations. This was primarily the result of the war and naval departments of the United States, who believed that having the trust status of Micronesia fall under the General Assembly or Trusteeship Council would jeopardize American security interests. This eventually seeped into the wording of the trusteeship agreement of Micronesia.
After World War II, American military strategists became even more convinced that a key component to American security in East Asia was turning the Pacific basin into an “American lake” which inevitably meant American control of strategically located Micronesia. As the Joint Chiefs of Staff said at the time, the Pacific and East Asia were “inseparable” for planning purposes. Control of Micronesia was to play its role in the military’s move to have mobile forces and island bases in the region and was to even play a role as a contingency plan against aggression from the USSR. The islands would help constitute a base network from which offensives could be launched from. In addition, military planners argued that bases for mobile forces was not the only reason to control island chains. Rather, these chains of islands were to be controlled, even if they were not to be developed into bases, simply so that they can be “denied” to others. This would balance military security needs with potential domestic concerns on overspending on the development of the islands into bases.
Thus, a core component of U.S. agreements with the FSM, Palau, and the Marshall Islands revolves around strategic denial. All three assign the United States full responsibility for the security and defense of the FAS, which includes strategic denial over land, airspace, and territorial seas which means the right to deny third countries access to or use of the FAS territories for military purposes. A core component is also the right for the U.S. to establish military installations and facilities in the FAS. For the United States, this is the heart of the Compacts of Free Association. However, it is not the Compacts of Free Association alone that enshrine this aspect of strategic denial. In order to fully understand the relationship between the freely associated states and the United States, one cannot ignore the role of subsidiary agreements as the text of these agreements help us gain a clearer picture of FAS-U.S. relations. It is important to look at agreements such as the mutual security agreements and the military use and operating rights agreements, where the security relationship between the FAS-U.S. have more permanence than economic assistance packages.
The Compacts of Free Association do not expire as a whole. The renegotiations right now deal with expiring economic provisions. However, it is still important to pay attention to the negotiations. Guam is connected with what goes on with the Compacts of Free Association, and thus we should know some of its history to help guide us forward.
Wield the Higåm.
Carve new futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of political science, CHamoru studies, and Micronesian studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.