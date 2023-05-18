Two months ago, I presented at the “Unpacking the Compacts of Free Association” symposium at the Richardson School of Law, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. It was an important event for understanding what the Compacts are, their geopolitical history, and their effect on the lived experiences of those from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
In last month’s column, I presented the first half of my remarks. This month, I present the second half.
What is the contemporary role of the Compacts of Free Association in U.S. and Micronesian strategy? First and foremost, strategic denial is still an important benefit the U.S. gains from the Compacts, which is particularly important amongst great-power tensions with China. Strategic denial allows the Freely Associated States to act as important buffers between military bases in Guam and East Asia.
As cited in a recent study by the United States Institute of Peace that I helped on, “The U.S. right of strategic denial in the FAS territorial seas knit together U.S. forward presence in the region and functions as a beachhead for U.S. engagement with other Pacific nations.”
Beyond strategic denial, we can also see where the Freely Associated States fit in the U.S. military’s shifting perspectives on force posture in the region. More and more, the military is shifting to a distributed and dispersed operating concept. This refers to spreading service members and military assets across a larger swath of locations and operating environments, so they are not concentrated in one central location. China now has the ability to strike U.S. bases throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
Once, U.S. posture had been seen as a deterrent to adversaries. Today, U.S. bases and posture in the region are associated with targeting risk. Essentially, it is about being less predictable to your adversary and complicating their calculations and targeting. As a Hudson Institute report reads, “Indo-Pacific posture enhancements should aim to shift the U.S. military’s brittle posture to a more distributed one that leverages clusters of mutually supporting locations in U.S., allied, and partner territory located throughout the region at varying distances from threats.”
This is reflected in the Air Forces’ shift to Agile Combat Employment, in which aircraft and equipment are dispersed between major hubs and smaller airfields at remote locations, or in the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030's emphasis on Distributed Operations.
However, as my colleague in the Pacific Center for Island Security, Leland Bettis writes: “To distribute and disperse forces, you must have a lot of places they can be distributed.” This is where one can see another important aspect of the Freely Associated States in Micronesia — to act as “more places” to operate from and utilize the relevant provisions of the respective Compacts.
As some argue, dispersing assets across COFA states bolsters Guam’s resilience and deterrence value. However, it is not only assets that are being distributed but also risk. This should be considered as we track the new planned military installations in the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.
This contemporary importance helps to explain why U.S. analysts have talked about the importance of ensuring that the economic provisions of the Compacts are renegotiated correctly. The economic provisions serve as a core of the overall COFA (particularly from the Micronesian perspective), thus analysts worried that a failure to negotiate these will lead to the FAS being more vulnerable to “predatory and coercive” behavior from the PRC. In the U.S. view, the renewed economic provisions will help keep FAS country governments stable.
At the end of the day, there really is no such thing as “political obsolescence” when it comes to islands. There will always be ways to use islands. As Ruth Oldenziel writes, “Even though in each instance the technical and geographic logics changed, the political rationales for keeping islands within the U.S. orbit remained remarkably stable over the course of a century or so. Technical obsolescence rarely resulted in abandonment or restoration of sovereignty.”
From guano islands to coaling stations to military bases, islands have been consistently repurposed. Islands are simultaneously small (in the dominant geographical imagination), but ultimately important, and we can see this in the way that Micronesia has and is imagined geopolitically.
Now that we know this, what can do we with this information? What futures are there for Micronesia and what role can we play?
Wield the Higåm.
Carve new futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of Political Science, CHamoru Studies and Micronesian Studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.