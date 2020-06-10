America seems to be a divided nation at war, fighting over just about everything. “Truth” is often whatever we decide we want it to be. If we don’t like the facts we adjust them until we do.
Liberals and conservatives are equally guilty of this. Government agencies manufacture their version of truth, as do businesses, groups and causes of all kinds. Facts are stretched, ignored, or simply replaced in order to change the narrative to match the objectives. Case in point: The George Floyd murder and all that has resulted from it.
1. George Floyd’s image now
Some people have held Floyd up as a martyr, some as a man who had changed his life for the better. He had a lengthy criminal record while living in Texas, but no arrests since moving to Minneapolis in 2014. The toxicology report indicated he was high on fentanyl and meth during the police stop that ended his life, and was reportedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Had he turned his life around?
2. Police actions were indefensible
Whether it was poor training, wrongly executed procedures, or bad intentions, the four Minneapolis cops earned every bit of scorn they’ve received. They performed in a callous, irresponsible, and arrogant manner. Most had previous complaints of using extreme force.
Whatever Floyd’s criminal background was and whatever he was trying to do that day, he did not deserve to die for it.
We need to rethink the goals and mechanics of policing in America. If we do, perhaps some good can come from this mess.
3. Peaceful protesters were victimized
Most protesters have played by the rules. They made their point and went home. However, the efforts to explain their cause were lost in the riots. It’s too bad because their basic argument has merit.
4. Injustice and controversy
Black people are often policed differently than whites. I’ve heard it from black friends and coworkers for decades. They have been stopped without cause
and felt targeted. Some admitted fear of the police and the potential for violence, a reaction fewer white people would have.
Then there’s the desire of black activists to focus on police killing black citizens, while adversaries state black-on-black homicide is much worse. In Chicago alone, black murders annually averaged 378 between 2018-2019, according to the Chicago Sun Times. In 2016, police in America killed 233 Blacks, The Washington Post has reported.
Rhetoric flies back and forth with each side sticking to their talking points, but meaningful change is missing while the body counts continue to rise.
5. Change the name
“Black Lives Matter” draws the ire of many people who respond with “all lives matter.” The conversation gets stuck there. BLM needs to rebrand. A lot of the “ALM” people would support the cause without this impediment. This is a marketing issue.
6. Rioters don’t care about BLM
There is evidence the riots across the country have been orchestrated and carried out with military precision. Rioters have no interest in George Floyd, just as they cared nothing about Rodney King in 1992, burning and looting after the jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted the four L.A. police officers who beat him senseless.
Then, as now, the police pulled back and allowed the riots to take place. The tragic reality is that many small businesses, a good number minority-owned, and already reeling from COVID-19 shutdowns, will likely not survive.
Looting is a “shopping” exercise, period. Free stuff is their cause. The distressing thing is to read and watch various media pick and choose which information to present, making sure it lines up with their political position. What are the real facts?
7. Guam has racial issues
We have racial tension here, though it pales in comparison to what continuously churns in the mainland. We don’t often speak about it publicly, and maybe that should change. Giving people a chance to air their concerns opens the door to understanding. It gets rocky at times, but it’s worth the effort.
Truth needs to matter. Not your truth. Not my truth. Not the Fox News or CNN truth. Just. Plain. Truth. That’s when we’ll start moving forward.
