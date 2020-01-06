Having surgery forces one to slow down and take time to look around. It also allows for time to do more reading.
A close friend shared a paper, “The Threat of Tribalism,” by Amy Chua and Jed Rubenfeld, two Yale Law professors.
It centers on the U.S. Constitution, its flaws and its strengths.
For me, the Constitution is a work of art and an amazing and powerful document.
As Nicolas Young of London said about when, as a nation, we pulled away from Great Britain, “What country in its right mind would want to leave the world’s largest trading block and risk financial ruin by going it alone without a deal?
"What country, attempting to hold together a union of disparate political entities, would risk the union when many of its inhabitants do not support the break-up in the first place?
"What country’s leaders would be prepared to take a reckless leap into the unknown in the illusory hope of a brighter, more prosperous future, free from outside interference?
"The answer, of course, the United States in 1776. They must have been insane.”
Our Constitution is a document that was designed to address the partisanship in our nation. The same type of partisanship that has turned Americans, even Guamanians, against one another today.
In the beginning, the Constitution brought people of many different races, ethnicities, religions and general beliefs to live in a country “under a banner of ideas,” according to the two professors.
I know of no other country in the world that allows, or has allowed, its citizens the latitude of speech, action or belief that the Constitution gives us.
The tenets of the constitution were once taught in schools across the nation and in the territories of the United States. It demonstrated that, while people were different, their common thread was being American.
On Guam today, people often identify with their village, such as Umatac or Agat or Yigo.
We should remember that the people who made the original Constitution weren’t that different. According to the authors of the article, “they tended to identify far more strongly as Virginians or New Yorkers than as American.”
We can also, though, simply say we are Americans, and then get more detailed. Like, I am an American, living in Asan village, Guam, where America’s day begins.
That identity provides us with an enviable status, because, as the professors wrote, the Constitution is “the most inclusive form of governance in the entire world.”
We are truly fortunate.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia and is a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.