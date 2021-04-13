Want total control of your team? Want everything to always revolve around you? Today, I have 16 rules that will help you guarantee those outcomes.
Rule 1. You do all the thinking.
If anyone else tries to think, stop them immediately, and get them focused back on their job. Thinking is your job.
Rule 2. Things are fine as they are.
Let employees know they are not to waste time thinking of making improvements. See Rule #1.
Rule 3. Don’t empower anybody.
All decisions are made by you.
Rule 4. Minimize worker value.
Make absolutely sure all workers know they are essentially cogs in the wheel, mere functionaries and can easily be replaced. If they begin to think they have special qualities, it could lead to them thinking. If they think, they may want to do more or be more. If that happens, they’ll probably want to get paid more. This is a perilous road and you must not let this attitude begin. Focus your people: See Rule #1.
Rule 5. Nobody can spend a single cent without your authorization.
If you’re unavailable, workers will have to wait for what they need. Customers will wait, too, or they’ll have to come back. Anything to do with spending money is up to you, and only you.
Rule 6. When people make mistakes, show your displeasure.
Use lots of heavy sighs, rolling your eyes, with helpful phrases like, “Good Lord, how is this even possible?”
Rule 7. When criticizing, draw a crowd.
If you need to slam a worker, have the maximum number of coworkers around to hear it.
Rule 8. Talk behind everybody’s back.
When a worker isn’t present and you’re upset at them, for whatever reason, use the opportunity to talk about them negatively to their coworkers. When they hear about it, it will be a good incentive not to mess things up again. A nice side benefit to this is that all other workers will know that when they make mistakes, you’ll be talking about them, too. Never forget, this whole concept about trust is ridiculously overrated.
Rule 9. Nitpick about little things you don’t like.
Always find something negative to say about someone’s work. If you don’t complain about something, what does that say about your authority?
Rule 10. Be the ultimate micro-manager.
If you’re not hovering over the shoulder of the worker throughout the day, they’re liable to forget the rules and think, which could lead to them making a decision. We know the results of that could be disastrous. Keep the pressure on.
Rule 11. Be domineering at all times.
Employees need constant and rigid reminders about who is running the show — you.
Rule 12. Meetings are one-way communication.
Ignore the silly notion that meetings are a vehicle to share ideas and seek solutions. If you wanted to do that, you could simply send an email around and ask for feedback. But why would you ever do that? See Rule #1. Your meetings are to reaffirm your authority, and that you have all the ideas the worker will ever need. More frequent meetings are advised.
Rule 13. Play the blame game.
When workers make mistakes that hurt the team’s performance, quickly lay responsibility on them for the company’s troubles. Again, lots of people around make it better.
Rule 14. You get the glory.
If team performance is good and your boss comes to your department to congratulate the achievement, be sure to focus the win on your efforts. Don’t mention the team’s contributions unless absolutely necessary, and then do your best to minimize it.
Rule 15. Avoid mentoring.
If a young worker comes to you, all bright-eyed and excited about working at the company, and asks you to mentor them because they want to accelerate their growth — you must eliminate that notion completely. Use this phrase: “You don’t need a mentor. Just do the job you were hired for.”
Rule 16. Never train workers.
Improvement is dangerous. Besides, if you train them, they may leave you for another job. It’s much better not to build skills, so workers don’t have better prospects, and can continue to serve you and your customers the same way…forever.
There are other rules, but if you get these right you will be well on your way to being the master of your universe.
