When did the cult of the plastic water bottle begin? Could it have been sometime in the 1980s? I just remember how surprised I was, living in Chuuk at the time, to see more and more young American visitors sipping from plastic bottles.
I remember asking one of them once why he was carrying around his plastic bottle. He stared at me for a moment as though I was bereft of reason before he explained how doctors were emphasizing the importance of re-hydration. We were in the tropics, after all, where it was hot and humid, making it all the more urgent to replenish our bodily fluids.
All that I could easily understand, but my question was “Why the plastic bottles?” We’ve been drinking water – in the tropics and everywhere else – from the very beginning. But where is your canteen? The kind that, in those Western movies we once watched, cowboys would drink from upon dismounting after a long ride. Or the kind that we Boy Scouts carried when taking long hikes or camping out. Once I flatly asked that question to a young American who paused in the middle of our conversation to take a drink. “Canteens?” he said as he took another swig. “That’s so dated.”
He might have been right, because it wasn’t long before bottled water caught on everywhere. Some of us might have barely been able to suppress our scorn for paying for something that we always thought of as a free gift of nature. But the stacks of plastic water bottles soon became a familiar sight in stores, even in the islands. Some Pacific islands even got into the production of bottled water, as I noticed when I found myself looking at the “Fiji Water” label on a shelf in a Boston store. Even Kosrae had its short-lived export business.
As time passed and the stacks grew higher, we could see those bottles throughout the islands.. They became a standard item at funerals and fiestas, at community and church events. It would have been unthinkable to hold any kind of celebration without them. Dozens of cartons of them were bought wholesale and set alongside the food table.
“Why not?” you might be told when you inquired about this. “They’re convenient and so cheap, and they’re also disposable.” Yep, there was no need to carry the empty bottle around like the cowboy’s canteen. It could be dumped in the nearest trash bin – or tossed to the side of the road if there were no bins around.
In time, of course, we developed a new sensitivity to our environment. Stories began appearing about the enormous piles of garbage that were appearing everywhere. We were hearing tales of sea creatures that were being found choked by plastic items tossed into the ocean. The general response to this, of course, was to offer recycling as a way out of the quandary. All we had to do was separate the plastic bottles from the rest of our garbage before we dumped it all … if we bothered or even remembered, that is.
These days when I attend a big party and see the bottles distributed to guests, I wonder what will be done with all the empties. It’s convenient for the hosts – no glasses to wash afterward – but tough on the fish. Even if the plastic doesn’t find its way into the ocean, it could easily end up topping off those ever-expanding garbage dumps we hear about all the time.
The plastic water bottle culture may be about 40 years old. Isn’t it time to turn back the clock and outlaw that feature? Does it really make sense to legislate restrictions on the plastic bags that are dispensed at stores and neglect what could be a much bigger plastic problem – the water bottles that have become such a huge part of our life today?
Maybe it’s time to take a step backward and send a message to the public. Convenience isn’t the last word in this age of environmental overload. Re-hydrate if you wish, but plan on carrying a flask or a canteen. Less convenient perhaps, but we have a planet to save. How about a message something like the one I heard many years ago: “Plastic water bottles? They’re so dated!”
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.