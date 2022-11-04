In the summer of 1858, Abraham Lincoln stood before his state convention and warned, "a house divided against itself cannot stand." The apt reference to Scripture came at a time of deep division within the country, only to be followed by a devastating civil war. While Guam is not in the bloody throes of battle, Lincoln’s cautionary tale is just as compelling today.
Political division is nothing new, but a more toxic form of polarization, termed “negative partisanship,” has been on the rise in recent years (Kalmoe & Mason, 2019). A study published by the American Academy of Political and Social Science found that the dynamics of this polarization — polarization that mobilizes voters with “divisive, demonizing discourse” — can produce harmful effects for democracy, including democratic collapse (McCoy & Somer, 2018).
This spirit of bitter rivalry is contrary to the CHamoru concept of inafa’ maolek, which espouses, among other traditional values, respetu, in order to restore harmony and order. Absent a harmonious, unified approach, the growing challenges facing the Pacific region will only make our island more vulnerable.
My recent trip to Pohnpei as a board member of the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures underscored this need. Established in 1981, the APIL is an organization committed to working together on matters of mutual concern and interest. At the 39th General Assembly, representatives from Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Chuuk, Yap, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Kiribati and Pohnpei discussed challenges facing our region, including common issues like increasing health care capacity, diversifying revenue streams in the face of dwindling tourism and creating educational opportunities to meet our evolving workforce needs.
Chief among our concerns, however, was adopting a collective approach to outside powers. Our gathering came at the heels of the historic Pacific Islands Country Summit last month in Washington, D.C. There, the U.S. promised deeper partnerships with the region, including the opening of new embassies, the return of the Peace Corps and development assistance amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. While Guam is currently an observer member, our government has sought greater participation as an integral part of the Pacific. As China seeks to exert its influence in the region, a unified voice, such as the Pacific Islands Forum, is not only beneficial — it is critical for the region amidst greater geopolitical competition.
But this isn’t the only security concern that compels our unity. At a time when island nations are losing land and lives to rising sea levels, climate change also represents a clear and present danger. Despite the fact that we are responsible for less than 1% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, the Pacific islands are at the front line of its impacts. This existential threat will lead to further ecological destruction, climate-induced migration and damage to infrastructure and communities — warranting a concerted effort by the region. Unity is more important than ever to protect our fragile ocean and land-based resources — and the economies and livelihoods that depend on it. No jurisdiction can hope to face it alone.
The Pacific is on the precipice and it needs leaders who are willing to work together to contend with the immense challenges of our time. Confronting these issues requires utilizing our strengths, sharing knowledge and resources, and strategizing for the future. But it also means overcoming division. To see past our own shores — beyond the red waves and the blue seas — local leaders must use their words to bring people together rather than divide them, to build bridges instead of walls, and to put aside difference for the sake of basic human dignity.
Otherwise, our island, and this big Blue Continent, will not stand.
Mary Camacho Torres is a four-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Throughout her legislative career, Mary has worked to improve voter access, expand protections for victims of violence, and build up Guam’s health care providers and small business community.