As Guam’s newly dubbed permit czar, serving at the pleasure of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, it is my duty to help deliver her vision “to build a new Guam that is fair, prosperous, safe and compassionate, in which every citizen may participate and benefit.”
We function to assist, not to deter: This mantra is now my guiding light and my North Star. And it is inspiring an exciting new movement to transform Guam’s outdated business licensure and permitting processes into models of serviceability, automation and efficiency.
If you’re an investor, developer, contractor, engineer, planner, bureaucrat, aspiring careerist, or simply a concerned citizen, you have a stake in outcomes. We all do. And, together, we’re going to make things better for everyone.
A reputation for smooth business licensing and permitting will help ensure higher standards of living for all by attracting and retaining timely new investments, generating career-building employment in a compliant job market, injecting taxable cash flows into our economy, and affording more opportunities for all members of our community to thrive.
We’ve certainly got our work cut out for us, but a shared desire to leave the blame behind and streamline administrative systems is creating momentum all its own.
In her March 8 State of the Island address, the governor promised not to “play it safe or point fingers.” Just to get down to the nuts-and-bolts business of reopening our island to “the promise of a new Guam spread out before us.”
Down to brass tacks
Fully appreciating her overarching priorities, before my official appointment earlier this month, I began assembling public and private sector teams of professionals to help me identify the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of the licensure and permitting processes as they now exist in the government of Guam.
As suspected, it’s a mixed bag. We see thoroughness and professional competence among the rank and file of our government workforce on the one hand. But they inhabit an atmosphere of under-empowered, under-resourced, and over-regulated departments and agencies on the other.
We seem trapped in a parallax: developers with anxious financing burning holes in their pockets from one perspective; and a mountain of unfulfillable obligations overflowing the application inboxes of the bureaucracy from another.
But the difference between these views is only a mirage. The right resources are available. We just need to reframe them.
So, through interviews and business process discovery, we are now tabulating A.) the number and nature of construction projects currently in the permitting pipeline, B.) the amount of revenue-generating investment that hangs in the balance, and C.) the prospective number of taxable jobs to be generated during and after construction.
With billions of dollars in capital improvement investment pre-committed to Guam over the course of the next five years, everything is riding on this. The sooner we fix licensure and permitting, the faster we unclog the system, the higher number of viable investments we attract, and the fewer dollars we kiss goodbye.
Toward an airtight case
Identifying the roadblocks is helping us assess trends. Naturally, we are gathering permit processing records from a variety of sources in the private and public sectors, adding up this raw data, and analyzing it on spreadsheets. As we gather more information, we will be cross-referencing source material till a clearer picture emerges of where the worst chokepoints are and what’s causing them — whether it’s a lack of personnel, over-stringent interpretation of permitting law, misdirection or miscommunication.
The point of our analysis is to get straight to the heart of the most common problems and to take the guesswork out of the process. We will suck these nettlesome needles out of the haystack with a roving fleet of high-powered magnets, rather than hunting and pecking them out of the bale through months of fruitless toil.
Raw data analysis is one major implement in our toolbox. Talking through problems and solutions is another. And we’re doing that now by drawing on the work of two main bodies: 1.) the Governor’s Task Force to Reform Government Permitting Procedures, led by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, whose 2019 findings eventually led to the creation of the permit czar’s position; and 2.) the Business Licensing and Permit Center Committee consisting of Cabinet-level representatives from department and agencies that are directly involved in business licensure, construction permitting and economic development – from the Office of the Governor, and from the contracting community.
Gov. Leon Guerrero hired me because I’m results-oriented. Thankfully, our cooperative panel of experts is seasoned enough to know exactly what to do. And now that we’re all planning recovery at the same table, now is the time to get ‘er done!
Carl TC Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president & CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.